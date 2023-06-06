Legislation allowing civilian investigators to handle minor traffic accidents was broadened Tuesday to provide statewide coverage by an N.C. Senate committee.

The latest version of House Bill 140 also removes a three-year pilot program condition that was a part of securing a 113-4 House vote on May 3.

The bill advances to the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations committee. The bill would go into effect when signed into law.

Before the Senate State and Local Government amended HB347, the pilot applied to just Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington and Greenville.

Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Haywood, said he supported the amendment because "several municipalities in my district were interested in this."

HB140 has primary sponsors that include Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.

It was the first Senate consideration of civilian traffic investigators legislation. A similar bill in 2021 cleared the House, but was not taken up by a Senate committee.

"We tried this bill a couple of years ago and more communities have seen the need" for civilian traffic investigators, said Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford.

Robinson said that Greensboro police chief John Thompson told her he was willing to provide gas and collision-clearing equipment, such as a vehicle jack.

Thompson told the committee the Greensboro Police Department is "struggling to fill 130 vacancies ... so this kind of legislation will allow us to utilize other resources so that we can potentially provide a better service to our citizens."

Background

The focus of HB140 is allowing municipalities to hire and utilize those investigators to address accidents involving only property damage, including authority to have a vehicle towed or removed from the accident site if it is obstructing a public street or highway.

Representatives from the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police have said the membership is in favor of HB140.

“The civilian traffic investigators bill was included in the City Council’s 2023 legislative priorities package, which was approved by council on Nov. 14,” Winston-Salem city attorney Angela Carmon said in March.

Faircloth said that includes allowing sheriff offices to utilize the investigators as well.

Faircloth said that ideally retired law-enforcement officers would be among those recruited to serve as civilian investigators.

Civilian investigators would not be allowed to write citations in HB140.

Faircloth said that civilian investigators would be able to call in law enforcement — either in person or by video conference — if a citation is warranted.

Main HB140 details

According to HB140, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.”

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department. If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.

The latest version requires the N.C. Justice Academy develop a uniform statewide training program for civilian traffic investigators.