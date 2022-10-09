NC solar projects pump up tax revenue in rural communities

Proposed large-scale solar facilities continue to draw opposition in North Carolina from critics who argue that swaths of panels are blights on the landscape and threaten farms in a state where agriculture is the leading industry.

But those facilities have become a financial boon to local communities, particularly in rural areas with limited sources of tax revenue, a newly released study from the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association found.

Since 2020, annual property taxes have soared by nearly 800% on land in North Carolina with newly installed solar panels, NCSEA reported.

Those tracts — spread across 77 of the state’s 100 counties — now generate $12.7 million in property taxes annually compared to $1.4 million before solar arrays were added.

“These new tax dollars can be used on schools and local services and are an effective economic development tool for otherwise struggling rural parts of the state,” the report noted.

In fact, more than half of North Carolina counties with large solar facilities are considered among the state’s most economically distressed by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Rural Bladen County in the southeastern corner of the state leads the way in solar capacity with a capacity of 331 megawatts spread across 16 sites. Bladen experienced a more than 1,500% increase in property taxes from land with solar facilities, the study found.

Bladen, with an average annual wage of $38,500, is one of the state’s 40 most economically distressed counties, according to the commerce department.

Rounding out the top 10 in solar volume were Edgecombe, Northampton, Halifax, Robeson, Nash, Duplin, Hertford, Catawba and Currituck counties. all With the exception of Catawba and Currituck, the state considers those counties economically distressed.

1,000% rise in Rockingham

Rural counties are preferred sites for large solar projects because they offer more undeveloped land than urban areas.

That trend includes Rockingham County, which generates more solar-related property tax revenue than any county in the region.

Rockingham’s six solar sites can produce 30 megawatts of electricity and provide the county with nearly $170,000 in taxes per year. That’s an increase of more than 1,000% over the $15,000 produced before panels were placed on those properties, according to NCSEA.

Those figures come as no surprise to Leigh Cockram, Rockingham County’s director of economic development and tourism.

“The addition of solar panels on land that has been zoned agricultural is a good way to increase the tax base in any county, and in Rockingham County we’ve definitely seen that from the solar farms that have been installed in recent years,” she said.

To encourage clean energy projects, North Carolina exempts 80% of the assessed value of solar farms from property taxes. But levies on just 20% of the high-dollar solar facilities generate significantly more county revenue than farmland taxed at 100%.

“For land that had been zoned for industrial or other 'best uses,' (solar) doesn’t make a lot of sense, but absolutely for agricultural land, solar projects are beneficial,” Cockram explained.

Adding panels to land not zoned agricultural often doesn’t make sense because manufacturing, retail or office development — unlike solar projects — would be taxed at 100% of the property’s newly enhanced value (unless government incentives are involved) while also increasing long-term employment opportunities.

However, solar projects do have one distinct advantage: They require little or no government investment.

“We’re not having to widen roads or build schools or increase water or sewer infrastructure or capacity,” Cockram noted.

Opponents of large solar facilities in rural areas often complain that the arrays are a threat to the state’s agriculture industry because they displace crops.

But a June report from NCSEA found that ground-based solar facilities with at least 1 megawatt of capacity cover just less than 1% of the state’s nearly 11 million acres of agricultural land.

Parks, golf courses and single-family residential developments, meanwhile, account for more than 10% of former farmland, the study said.

In all, more than two-thirds of large-scale solar farms in North Carolina sit on land that was used for crops or grazing as recently as 2008, according to NCSEA.

Those investments have helped make the state a leader in solar power.

As of June 30, North Carolina solar systems could produce more than 8,000 megawatts. Only California, Texas and Florida have a higher capacity for solar energy.

More than $15 billion has been invested in solar projects in North Carolina, and the industry employs 7,000 people in the state, according to NCSEA.