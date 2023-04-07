Paul Davis Grady ran unsuccessfully for statewide office in North Carolina, but for at least one moment, he was a hero to state workers who desperately needed a day off to watch a baseball game.

On April 11, 1935, Grady, who represented Johnston County in both the House and Senate, introduced legislation that would make the Monday after Easter a legal holiday in the state. It was a concession to the state employees who skipped out of work to see the Easter Monday game between N.C. State and Wake Forest, which at the time was a cross-county rivalry because both schools were located in Wake County.

“Everybody around the Capitol was raising hell about wanting to go,” N.C. Secretary of State Thad Eure was quoted as saying in an account of the start of the tradition published by Wake Forest. “The bill finally passed on April 19, just a couple of days before Easter.”

The two teams met this weekend for a three-game series in Winston-Salem, but will not play on Monday.

The history of the series is chronicled in a book written by Tim Peeler. “The Easter Monday Baseball Game: North Carolina State and Wake Forest on the Diamond, 1899-1956,” provides detailed accounts of the series, including the prose of the day by newspapers covering the game.

Peeler said the game reached its height of popularity between 1915 and 1930.

“That was when they reported like eight, nine, 10,000 people at the games,” Peeler said. “It tailed off a little bit after that because, I guess, there were more things to do as time went on. But it was a really big deal because they also had the PiKA Ball, a big fraternity ball that went along with it, which took place after the game on Monday night.”

The Demon Deacons, whose campus at the time was north of downtown Raleigh, first met the school known at the time as North Carolina A&M in 1894. Wake Forest won, 15-4.

On the Saturday before Easter in 1895, a newspaper account with the headline “Bad for the Farmer Boys” reported that Guilford College “butchered” A&M, 19-2, in Greensboro. The story went on to say A&M would face Wake Forest on Easter Monday. “Our boys are determined to make a desperate effort to win the game and a lively game may be expected.”

There was no account found for that game, according to Peeler’s book, nor could any reports be found for games in 1896 or 1897.

In 1899, A&M and Wake Forest met on the Saturday before Easter and Wake Forest won that game, 10-4. What became the first Easter Monday game in the state was played on April 3 between A&M and Mebane Military School. In 11 innings, A&M won 5-4 in the first game on the school’s new baseball field.

The Easter Monday tradition between Wake Forest and A&M began with a game on April 16, 1900. A&M took a 1-0 victory, scoring in the ninth inning. The headline in The News & Observer that day read, “The Farmers Win.”

They met again on April 8, 1901, and Wake Forest prevailed, 12-6. The Demon Deacon pitcher, named Hobgood, struck out eight A&M batters and hit three inside-the-park home runs, according to accounts of the game noted in the book. In the 1902 game, Hobgood threw a two-hitter and struck out 14 as Wake Forest took a 4-9 victory.

The two schools skipped years and didn’t play another Easter Monday game until 1907. In that span, A&M faced Horner Military Academy of Oxford, Syracuse, North Carolina and Duke, which was Trinity College at the time.

With the rivalry restored, fans of both schools clamored to see the teams compete. Written accounts of the renewal game told of “Two automobile parties from Durham” and special trains ferrying fans to and from the game. The 1907 game was played in Raleigh and riders could get a round-trip ticket from Wake Forest for 75 cents.

The Wake Forest account says the Deacs won the game in front of a large crowd which was enduring cold and soggy weather. A story about the 1908 game, which Wake Forest lost, 4-3, said 2,500 people attended. Reports placed the crowd for the 1909 game at 3,000. Wake Forest lost that game as well, 5-2. “The Farmers Beat Baptists” on that day, the headline read, and followed up with an 8-2 victory in 1910, when the game ran in conjunction with a track meet against Guilford College.

In advancing the 1911 game to be played at A&M, the newspaper story said, “The Meredith girls will be present en masse to cheer on their brothers of Wake Forest. They have always been loyal for their denominational college, and it is right that they should be so.” That support must have worked because A&M took a 6-0 victory as a pitcher named Robertson threw a one-hitter, and batted fifth in the lineup and got two hits.

Wake Forest lost to A&M again in 1912 before finally breaking through with a win in 1913. By this time, Wake Forest was being referred to as “Foresters.”

The 1915 game was memorable because of a surprise snowstorm on Easter. “Ten Thousand of the Largest Coal Cars Would Have Been Required to Carry Away What Fell in This City.” Workers raked the snow from the field and the sun took care of the rest. A&M won the game, 5-0.

In 1916, the series was halted over what was described at the time as “strained athletic relations,” although it’s not known what the strain consisted off. The Easter Monday series resumed in 1917.

Ten years later, no one in state government had to duck out of work to see the game. But there were a lot of people who showed up.

“That game was one of the biggest athletic events in the state,” Eure said. “It was like college football and basketball are today.”

According to Peeler’s book, the women attending St. Mary’s, Peace and Meredith colleges also turned out for the game, “and their beauty and sense of fashion were nearly as important as the action on the field.”

Along with the baseball, the PiKA Ball was a tradition that began in 1906. It gave North Carolina A&M students a day off from classes as well as a spring outing that balanced against the State Fair and the football game against North Carolina in the fall. Hank Utley, a former NC State player who helped provide information for the book, said the pre-ball parties held during the weekend leading up the the baseball game may have been “at least partially responsible for State’s poor overall record in the series.”

On March 31, 1918, NC State took a 3-1 loss in 14 innings, and the Raleigh news media blamed the loss on then-President Woodrow Wilson, who had signed the Standard Time Act on March 19.

The Standard Time Act established that standard time in the U.S. be divided into five time zones, created by the Interstate Commerce Commission in concurrence with zones previously established by the national railroad system. It also dictated that on the last Sunday of March each year the clock be advanced an hour and then returned an hour on the last Sunday of October of that same year in an effort to save fuel.

According to the media, NC State would have won the game had sunset been at its regular time.

The 1921 game was stopped in the 12th inning because of darkness, but the makeup game ended in a tie after 11 innings. In 1925, an estimated crowd of 7,000 watched as Vic Sorrell threw 12 innings and the Demon Deacons won, 5-4, in a game marked by controversy over whether some players for each team were actually eligible because it was thought some of them had played for pay during the previous summer.

While games continued during the Great Depression, World War II loomed, and its impact on the series would be felt. The 1944 and 1945 games were played as “Ration League” games, Peeler wrote. Those games lacked the flavor of the rivalry as NC State played Carolina Pre-Flight. In 1946, Wake Forest and NC State went at it again, and the Wolfpack took a 6-3 victory. In that game, Bill Stanton, a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, hit a home run for NC State.

Wake Forest won the 1947 matchup, and two pitchers combined for a shutout in the 1948 triumph. The Demon Deacons won the next three games as well. In 1954, the game fell under the umbrella of the newly formed Atlantic Coast Conference, and Lynwood Holt’s three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning gave the Deacs a 4-2 win.

The Easter Monday game in 1955 was rained out and played in May. NC State rallied with four runs in the ninth to defeat Wake Forest, 9-8.

In 1956, the rivalry was rained out again, thus ending the series. Wake Forest College had moved from Wake County to Winston-Salem in 1956, and while the rivalry died, the Easter Monday observance survived until 1988, when the N.C. General Assembly voted to move the observance to Good Friday. In 1981, the teams played an Easter doubleheader. In 1999 and 2019, NC State and Wake Forest played three-game series on Easter weekends.

A number of players in the rivalry went on to careers in the major leagues, among them from Wake Forest is Tommy Byrne, who spent 13 years pitching for the Yankees, Browns, White Sox and Washington Senators. There was Buddy Lewis, who had a career .297 batting average over 11 years with the Senators. The aforementioned Sorrell spent 10 years with the Detroit Tigers and went to two World Series. He also managed in the minor leagues and later would coach at NC State for 21 years.

While Wake Forest lost the 1955 Easter Monday game, the Deacs captured the College World Series for the school’s first national title. That team included Billy Ray Barnes, who went on to a career in the NFL.

And what of the man whose legislation played a role in the rivalry? Grady served as chairman of the boards of various companies. According to NCPedia, he owned and operated Grady Farms in Johnston County. In 1969, then-President Richard Nixon appointed him to the advisory board on minority business enterprise. He died in 1970 at age 79.