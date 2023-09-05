The Republican-controlled N.C. Supreme Court agreed Friday to accept an appeal that addresses a lawsuit focused on the state's controversial certificate-of-need regulations.

The decision could provide a final resolution to the question of how extensive should the state's CON laws remain, and which groups should be subject to the regulations.

The case goes to the N.C. Supreme Court after the Republican-controlled N.C. Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit in July 2022 with the ability to appeal.

Certificates of need are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Dr. Jay Singleton, a New Bern physician operating Singleton Vision Center PA, filed a lawsuit in April 2020 against the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and then-state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

DHHS said Tuesday it “cannot comment on ongoing litigation.”

Also named as plaintiffs are Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and N.C. House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

Singleton sought to provide what he referred to as lower-cost eye surgeries in his facility. He has been required to perform most of his surgeries at a local hospital that has CON approval.

State health regulators denied Singleton's application, saying he failed to prove his services are needed in the New Bern area given existing providers.

The Appeals Court determined that Singleton "failed to state any legally valid cause of action" and that "considering the allegations in the complaint, as applied to plaintiffs, the CON law does not violate plaintiffs’ rights under the Law of the Land Clause of the state Constitution."

“For too long, medical innovators have been hamstrung by North Carolina’s medical monopoly law," said Josh Windham, an attorney at the Institute for Justice that represents Singleton.

"Unfortunately, the courts have so far turned a blind eye to a law that harms patients while padding the pockets of established players. That’s a total abdication of the court’s duty to ensure that laws serve the public.

"We’re optimistic the Supreme Court will see that for what it is, and strike down this law once and for all.”

Background

Weakening, if not ending, the state's CON laws have been a major priority of several Republican leaders for several years — foremost Sens. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County and Ralph Hise of Mitchell County whose districts covers Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties.

Hise and Krawiec claim the regulations stifle competition and deter for-profit healthcare providers from offering services that could help lower healthcare costs for some procedures.

Their efforts have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc.

Those systems claim for-profit healthcare providers would move aggressively to corner local markets on profitable elective surgeries and other outpatient services, while leaving not-for-profit hospitals to care to sicker and chronically ill patients.

Singleton said in the institute's response that "the fact that it took so long to get here is just another knock against the CON law. It shouldn’t be this hard to vindicate my basic right to help my patients.”

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a leading legislative healthcare proponent, said Tuesday that "I am glad that the (Supreme Court) will look at this topic, one that has been heavily debated for many years."

"Maybe the courts reviewing this issue can resolve this conflict, and both the state policy makers and health care providers will know how to look forward in their planning."

CON ripple effects

North Carolina is poised to become the 40th state to expand its Medicaid program — pending passage of the 2023-24 state budget — to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is an example of how bipartisanship can work in a deeply divided General Assembly.

It represents a remarkable evolution in how Medicaid expansion went from an Obamacare non-starter for most Republican legislative leaders in 2013 to a calculated embrace in 2023.

Those who might be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

HB76 also is the satisfying reward for the dogged determination of Cooper and Lambeth.

A key compromise that helped get House Bill 76 to Cooper's desk addressed a series of CON changes sought by Senate Republican leaders who insisted that those restrictions must be loosened or eliminated in order to serve the new Medicaid enrollees.

Although Berger has said with “there isn’t any one thing that broke things loose,” the final Medicaid expansion legislation would accomplish several Senate GOP CON reform goals. Those include, according to Berger:

* Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

* Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

* Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

* Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

* Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

“I believe this agreement represents the most significant modification of CON law in North Carolina since those requirements” became law, Berger said.

Lambeth said that of those changes, "the main one that helped us reach an agreement was the provisions on diagnostic centers, MRI and ambulatory surgical centers."

“The N.C. Healthcare Association also were involved in reaching a compromise on the population threshold of 125,000 (where much of the CON reforms will occur) and the 4% charity care were key to finishing this up and moving forward.”

It's possible that with those CON changes in the Medicaid expansion bill, the N.C. Supreme Court could determine they accomplished the goals sought in the Singleton lawsuit.