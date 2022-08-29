NC Supreme Court asked to decide ownership of Confederate statue that stood at former Forsyth courthouse

An attorney for the United Daughters of the Confederacy argued on Monday before the N.C. Supreme Court that the group deserves a definitive ruling on who owns a Confederate statue that stood at the corner of Liberty and Fourth streets until the city claimed it was a public nuisance and took it down in 2019.

Without such a ruling from the court, UDC attorney James A. Davis argued, the UDC risks "irreparable harm" should it turn out to be the case that the UDC does own the statue, which the city has kept in storage since its removal.

"We were invited into this fight," Davis told the seven justices in Monday's hearing. "The cause of action was thrust upon us by the demand of the city to remove this monument. If you are a bully in a playground and you're trying to assault someone, does that person not have a right to defend themselves? This is the UDC's effort to defend its rights to know whether they have to move the monument, or (whether) the county owns it."

The lower courts — first, the county superior court and then the state Court of Appeals — have sided with the city, Forsyth County and the owner of the former courthouse where the statue stood, in rulings that said the UDC had no case because it made no claim in its lawsuit that it owns the statue.

It's undisputed that the local chapter of the UDC began raising money in 1903 to put up a memorial to fallen Confederate soldiers here, and that the county gave the group permission to put up the statue in 1905.

The county in 2014 sold the former courthouse to Winston Courthouse LLC for development as apartments, but exempted the statue, but not the ground it stands on, from the sale. The deed of sale mentioned a maintenance or removal easement for the statue and other historical mementoes on the site, but that easement was never made.

The city took the statue down at a time when similar monuments in other cities were becoming objects of protest as symbols of white supremacy, and were in some cases torn down by protesters.

Here, some minor vandalism occurred at the statue and there was a tense protest involving statue opponents and backers. The city and the apartment owner, citing fears that worse could happen, then called on the UDC to remove the statue.

In 2012, the UDC had maintained it owned the statue, in response to a call by former county Commissioner Walter Marshall for the county to remove or sell the statue along with the old courthouse.

In its legal fight with the city over the statue's removal, the UDC has suggested that the donation of the statue to the county means that the county owns the statue and that it is protected by a state law on the removal of public monuments.

City Attorney Angela Carmon told the supreme court justices on Monday that the city sent its letter calling for the statue's removal to the UDC because that group had previously claimed ownership in 2012. But Carmon emphasized that in the lawsuit before the Supreme Court, the UDC did not claim ownership, and thus lacked standing to bring its lawsuit.

Justice Phillip Berger Jr. and Chief Justice Paul Newby questioned the city's act of sending the UDC a letter on the statue's removal if the ownership was not clear.

Carmon said that the city's removal of the statue in any case has not injured the UDC.

"There has been no claim of ownership, there has been no injury to the property itself, it's in storage," Carmon said. "If anything, we have protected it so that it can be erected on private property with the permission of the private property owner, so that it can be enjoyed by other individuals who enjoy seeing such monuments."

County Attorney Gordon Watkins also addressed the court, saying that the UDC was "trying to require a private property owner to hold a statue on its property in perpetuity."