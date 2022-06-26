NC Supreme Court backs homeowners in HOA solar dispute

A ruling last week by a divided N.C. Supreme Court effectively clarified ambiguities in state law that some homeowners associations have exploited to block residents from installing rooftop solar panels.

In its 4-3 opinion, the court found that a Raleigh HOA had no legal right to order a couple to remove a $32,000 solar array installed in 2018 on the rooftop of their home in the Belmont subdivision.

Clean energy advocates praised the court’s decision.

“For too long, North Carolina homeowners lived with uncertainty about whether our solar access law would protect their right to go solar if opinions on their respective HOA boards or committees swung against it,” said Lauren Bowen, senior attorney and leader of Southern Environmental Law Center’s Solar Initiative who filed a brief in support of the plaintiffs on behalf of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. “Homeowners can now be confident their decisions to go solar will not be denied arbitrarily.”

Associate justices Tamara Barringer, Anita Earls, Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson were in the majority. Chief Justice Paul Newby, and associate justices Philip Berger Jr. and Michael Morgan dissented.

Southern exposure

In its suit, the Belmont Association HOA cited exceptions written into a 2007 state law that actually was meant to encourage homeowners to install solar panels. Those exclusions gave HOAs authority to reject rooftop panels that would be clearly visible to anyone passing by the house, and granted broad authority for architectural review committees in some cases to dictate where arrays could be placed on homes.

The Farwigs’ panels on their two-story home faced the front sidewalk and street. They insisted that was the only cost-effective choice because the panels needed to be directed to the south for maximum sun exposure. Since the couple’s house faces south, front-side rooftops were the only practical option.

The Belmont Association demanded that the Farwigs remove the panels. When the couple refused, the HOA began fining them $50 a day, which they initially kept paying. Belmont ultimately sued the Farwigs then filed a lien on their property “alleging a debt of $50,” according to court documents.

The Farwigs countersued, and pointed to the primary section of the same state law cited by the HOA that states: “Any deed restriction, covenant, or similar binding agreement that runs with the land that would prohibit, or have the effect of prohibiting, the installation of a solar collector ... for a residential property on land subject to the deed restriction, covenant, or agreement is void and unenforceable.”

'HOA battle, after HOA battle'

The court majority agreed that the overarching provision applied in the case, and that the exceptions cited by the Belmont Association “have the effect” of prohibiting homeowner from installing solar panels. Their ruling Friday reversed an N.C. Court of Appeals decision that affirmed a Wake County Superior Court judgement against the Farwigs.

“The ruling issued by the North Carolina Supreme Court is a significant achievement for homeowner property rights in North Carolina, affirming access to clean, renewable power for those previously denied by their HOAs,” said Peter Ledford, general counsel and director of policy at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. “This decision will reduce a significant barrier to the residential solar market in North Carolina, supporting jobs in the rooftop solar industry, and helping homeowners lower their utility bills and clean up the grid.”

It’s uncertain how many North Carolina homeowners have been prohibited by homeowners associations from installing panels on their homes, but some solar companies in the state say they’ve been involved in hundreds of disputes.

“It’s HOA battle, after HOA battle, after HOA battle,” Erin Hawks, senior program manager at Raleigh-based NC Solar Now, told the Journal before the court’s ruling. “I used to send one appeal (to homeowners associations) every three months. Now I’m sending one appeal a day.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

