NC surpasses 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day. Forsyth had 279 new cases, 1 additional death.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, issued a COVID-19 pandemic secretarial order that she called "a stark advisory warning."

She recommends that North Carolinians stay at home apart from going to work and to essential activities, such as getting groceries, getting health care or taking care of family members.

The order repeated warnings that people 65 and older and anyone at high risk for developing serious illness should avoid leaving home.

Local update

Forsyth County reported 279 new cases after having 335 reported Thursday. The high remains 353 on Dec. 19, along with 352 on Jan. 1.

The state reported an additional Forsyth resident died as a result of COVID-19 for an overall total of 234 deaths in the county.

The 17-county Triad region has a record 1,078 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday's report, up six from the previous high of 1,072 reported Thursday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.

The Charlotte region has the second-most with 1,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations.