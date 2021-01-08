NC surpasses 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day. Forsyth had 279 new cases, 1 additional death.

North Carolina reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday for the second consecutive day, along with the second highest daily count of coronavirus-related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported Friday that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at a record level of 3,960.
The state is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
There were 10,028 new cases reported Friday in North Carolina, down slightly from the record 10,398 cases reported Thursday.
The latest daily surge pushed the overall pandemic case total past the 600,000 threshold to 602,774 as of 11 a.m. Friday.
It took just 16 days for North Carolina to go from 500,000 to 600,000 cases — the same number of days to go from 400,000 to 500,000.
DHHS reported 115 deaths Friday after reporting a record 137 deaths Thursday.
The overall death toll is 7,328.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, issued a COVID-19 pandemic secretarial order that she called "a stark advisory warning."
She recommends that North Carolinians stay at home apart from going to work and to essential activities, such as getting groceries, getting health care or taking care of family members.
The order repeated warnings that people 65 and older and anyone at high risk for developing serious illness should avoid leaving home.
Local update
Forsyth County reported 279 new cases after having 335 reported Thursday. The high remains 353 on Dec. 19, along with 352 on Jan. 1.
The state reported an additional Forsyth resident died as a result of COVID-19 for an overall total of 234 deaths in the county.
The 17-county Triad region has a record 1,078 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday's report, up six from the previous high of 1,072 reported Thursday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.
The Charlotte region has the second-most with 1,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that one key area of concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
DHHS reported a record 14.1% positivity rate for Forsyth out of about 2,050 tests conducted Wednesday.
Statewide, there was a 13.9% positive rate out of 66,721 tests conducted Wednesday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Monday.
Forsyth is on DHHS' list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Dec. 22, also designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread.
Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes.
