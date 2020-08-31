North Carolina has surpassed 2,700 COVID-19 related deaths, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. The state also reached 167,313 confirmed cases as of 12:15 p.m. Monday.
New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Forsyth County: 19
Forsyth deaths reported Monday: 0
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,160
Total Forsyth deaths since reporting began: 74
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 5,421 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of Monday: 665
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 220
New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in North Carolina: 1,186
N.C. deaths reported Monday: 10
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 167,313.
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,702.
Daily N.C. tests reported for Monday (subject to change): 23,622.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Sunday (latest day available): 7.2% out of 12,077 tests.
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:15 p.m. Monday: 923, up six from Sunday. DHHS said 84% of hospitals statewide reported their data Monday.
The Forsyth health department’s next testing event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. in Winston-Salem. Go to forsyth.cc/covidupdate for more information.
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
