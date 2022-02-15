NC taxes feminine hygiene products as ‘luxury’ items. This high school student is working to change that.

Two years ago when she found out that the Winston-Salem Transit Authority only allowed riders to carry two bags onboard — ludicrous for seniors and others who depend on city buses to go to the grocery store — she lobbied locals to change that, too.

The original goal for the petition to end what some refer to as the “tampon tax” was modest: “2,500 to 5,000 is kind of the first benchmark of a petition,” Horner said. “I didn’t expect anywhere near 17,000.”

(To be precise, that’s 17,460 and counting as of Tuesday afternoon.)

Being an organized and persistent sort, Horner reached out to women’s equity groups on college campuses and law schools. Obviously that was the smart move.

Not that it comes as a shock, but Horner has figured out how to lobby lawmakers. Republicans who control the Legislature are all about cutting taxes, and no one favors punitive or discriminatory taxes.

And even many of the men in leadership posts have mothers, wives and daughters.

“It’s an election year, too,” Horner said, noting the ballot box power wielded by women.