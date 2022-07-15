NC treasurer increases his political profile by returning unclaimed funds

On an ungodly broiling weekday in June, an unusual scene vaguely reminiscent of the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes unfolded in a meeting room on the ground floor of Centenary United Methodist Church.

The occasion, a midday meeting of the Twin City Kiwanis Club, is pretty standard fare in most self-respecting American cities.

Civic clubs — think Rotary, Kiwanis and the like — typically meet over a meal, perhaps hear a guest speaker and mingle. Business, groaner Dad jokes and the state of local affairs are all fair conversational game.

But at this particular gathering, the day’s guest speaker, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, wrapped up his talk — a la Ed McMahon — by presenting Twin City Kiwanis with an oversized cardboard check for $2,874.49.

Nothing nefarious was afoot, however.

The check came via nccash.com, a program operated by the treasurer’s office to return forgotten money that just happens to offer an opening for a politician to raise his statewide profile.

Receptive audiences

Folwell’s talk followed a familiar script and was presented to a receptive hometown audience.

Voters in Forsyth County know him well. A longtime member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, Folwell won a seat in the state House of Representatives and quickly rose to a leadership post. He parlayed that into a successful bid for state treasurer in 2016.

He touched on a variety of topics, mostly fiscal matters, including managing the state’s pension fund, the State Employee Health Plan and a running uphill fight over transparency in pricing with North Carolina’s biggest hospitals/health-care systems.

The Kiwanis, as you’d expect, paid rapt attention and asked informed questions including one about Folwell’s political plans.

A rumored run this year for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Winston-Salem native Richard Burr didn’t materialize. Still, that served to fuel curiosity about whether Folwell might run for governor in 2024.

It may seem early but with the hundreds of thousands of dollars required to run a successful statewide campaign, serious candidates need to get moving. Now.

Folwell deflected, as any good politician would, but did let it be known that other than longtime Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler, he’d gotten more votes than any other Republican on the ballot in 2020. That includes former President Trump, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Sen. Thom Tillis.

Besides, Folwell said, he would much prefer to talk about unclaimed property being distributed through nccash.com — the ostensible purpose for his visit.

The state is holding more than 17.6 million in unclaimed properties valued at more than $1.02 million. Some 619,00 properties totaling $50.2 million was owed last year to Forsyth County residents.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten bank accounts, back wages, insurance policy proceeds, various kinds of refunds, estate and legal settlements and contents of safe deposit boxes.

When banks, government agencies and businesses lose track of customers and former employees, money left behind is turned over to the state for safekeeping.

As part of that, the treasurer’s office has amped up efforts to refund that money to rightful owners and accomplishes a lot of that through nccash.com.

Individuals, nonprofits, governments, businesses, churches and civic groups can find out in a matter of seconds whether they’re owed anything and ask for it back.

It’s simple, free and fast.

Nice consolation prize

It works, too. I got a check in October for $987.65 about a week after looking.

And I wasn’t the only one.

The unclaimed property division paid 178,857 claims for more than $105 million in fiscal 2022. In use since 2020, NC Cash Match is one part of that outreach, an proactive program that researches and identifies claims up to $5,000.

“Your chances with nccash.com are a lot better than winning the lottery,” Folwell told Kiwanis when describing how the website works.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Folwell did his best Ed McMahon imitation posing next to club officers behind a giant cardboard check.

While cell phones recorded the moment, one club member astutely noted the residual political benefit for a guy who’d have to be taken seriously as a candidate for governor. “I’d vote for him,” the man said. “No question.”

Up front near a portable lectern, Folwell smiled and fistbumped well-wishers.

“Even though you didn’t get to have a Pancake Day, you still made $2,800,” Folwell said, referencing the Kiwanis’ signature local fundraiser canceled by COVID.

And a well-known political figure got an added boost for a potential campaign for governor.