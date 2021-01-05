NC, Triad still hitting record high COVID-19 hospitalizations. More than 7,000 have been vaccinated in Forsyth.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms set another record Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there are 3,781 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide. That's up 146 from the previous high of 3,635 reported Monday.

Meanwhile, the statewide case total barreled over 575,000 with 5,285 new cases reported Tuesday.

The overall total is at 575,396 since mid-March. About 85% of North Carolinians, or 487,090, were considered recovered by DHHS as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The new case count was down from 6,487 reported Sunday and 9,356 on Saturday, as well as the record high of 9,527 reported Friday.

There were 55 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide, raising the overall total to 6,996.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

The state and Forsyth County are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.