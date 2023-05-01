Piedmont Natural Gas customers will experience another drop in their monthly bill — this time in May — after the N.C. Utilities Commission approved a third rate reduction for 2023.

The latest reduction translates to an average savings of $2.37 per month, or $28.40 per year, beginning with customers' May bill.

The latest reduction comes on top of a $2.33 per month, or $28 per year, reduction effective in March, and a reduction effective in February estimated at an average $14 per month.

PNG said Monday that combined, the three rate reductions would provide annual savings of $192 for the average residential customer.

"Piedmont purchases natural gas at the best price possible, which benefits our customers," said Sasha Weintraub, president of PNG.

"Thanks to the downward trend in the cost of natural gas, we're able to provide additional relief to customers."

PNG requests periodic rate adjustments to reflect fluctuations in the market price of the natural gas it purchases for its customers.

By law, PNG does not mark up the cost of natural gas and must pass through the actual cost on a dollar-for-dollar basis to customers.

After a spike in January bills tied to a frigid December, the rate cuts, along with unseasonably warm weather in January and February combined to ease the burden on customers at a time of year when natural gas use overall is at its highest.

For the February and March rate reductions, PNG cited falling natural gas prices that had been driven higher in 2022 by the war in Ukraine, Europe’s ban on Russian fuel and increased exports from the U.S.