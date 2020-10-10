NC Wildlife Commission urges people to be BearWise as bears prepare for hibernation

RALEIGH — With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise Basics to reduce potential conflicts.

Bears' appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more. To find those extra calories, bears will often forage outside of their normal ranges, venturing near homes, campgrounds and trails, and trying to cross busy highways to find food.

Because of this, the first BearWise Basic people should always follow is probably the most critical. Never feed a bear -- either intentionally or unintentionally. Bears are particularly attracted to human garbage, pet food and other human-associated foods, like bird seed. During this hyperphagia phase, bears can be protective of the food sources they find, so it's particularly important to keep food secure and away from bears.