NC will spend millions to limit emissions when moving inmates

More than half of 61 low-emission and electric transit buses approved for state funding in August will carry inmates, not commuters.

The money comes from North Carolina's share of a $2.9 billion settlement reached by Volkswagen and the Environmental Protection Agency after the company sold nearly 600,000 vehicles between 2009 and 2016 equipped with software designed to cheat emissions tests.

Two of the new N.C. Department of Public Safety prisoner transport vehicles will be assigned to Forsyth County and another to Guilford County, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The total price tag for the 32 replacement buses will top $4 million.

The Greensboro Transit Agency is also set to receive more than $1.1 million to buy one electric bus and a charging station. Combined with $3 million in Federal Transit Administration funding announced in March for the purchase of three electric buses, Greensboro’s fleet of emission-free buses will grow to 21, the authority said.

More than half of the city’s fixed-route buses are either electric or hybrid-diesels.

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority did not apply for VW settlement funding.

Statewide, about $13.5 million of the nearly $20 million approved for the replacement buses by the Division of Air Quality will come from the VW settlement. The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality program added $6.3 million to the clean-bus funding pool.

The state also plans to distribute $27 million in VW settlement funds for school buses and $13 million for heavy equipment, including local freight trucks, ferries, forklifts and switcher locomotives. In both categories, aging vehicles also will be replaced with cleaner diesel, electric or alternative fuel models.

Announcements about those grants are expected in September.

‘Standards have changed’

The selection committee that decided how the settlement money would be spent prioritized electric transit projects where possible and tapped into Transportation Department money to increase the number of more expensive electric buses approved for funding, said N. C. Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Shawn Taylor.

While more than half of the 61 replacement buses — including all 32 prisoner transports — will have diesel engines, they will produce significantly less pollution than the vehicles they’re replacing, Taylor said. That’s because the soon-to-be-retired models are from 2009 or earlier.

“Emission standards have changed greatly since these old buses were built, and diesel vehicles today are much cleaner than they used to be,” Taylor explained. “While electric buses received priority for VW funds, we also accepted requests for hybrids, ‘clean’ diesel and low-emission alternative fuels (compressed natural gas and propane) as allowed in the national VW Mitigation Consent Decree.”

The state also considers cost effectiveness — determined by the amount of nitrogen oxide reduced per dollar spent on a replacement — when deciding where the money would go.

"Some diesel bus projects scored higher for cost effectiveness than electric buses," Taylor said.

The state estimates that, combined, the 61 new buses will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide by more than 35.5 tons over their lifetimes.

Short-term exposure to nitrogen oxide can aggravate respiratory conditions, particularly asthma, leading to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing, according to the EPA. Longer exposures to elevated concentrations of nitrogen oxide may contribute to the development of asthma and potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

While the new diesel buses will release less nitrogen oxide, they still will emit significant amounts of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

Even the latest diesel bus will send 1,690 tons of carbon dioxide — the leading manmade cause of climate change — into the atmosphere over a 12-year period, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That's the equivalent of what 27 typical American cars would emit.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety had an advantage in its funding requests. The state plans to distribute at least one-third of VW settlement money to rural areas. The majority of counties that will get replacement prison buses are considered rural, Taylor said.

The agency operates prisons in 48 of the state's 100 counties and accounted for 50 of the 87 requested bus replacements.

Funding for at least one bus was approved for each of the 13 applicants.

‘Never pollute ... again’

Junking the old buses is a non-negotiable requirement for prisons that collect the money. The Department of Environmental Quality makes it clear the buses should be scrapped.

“Before an awardee will receive the grant funds, they must destroy their old bus by drilling a 3-inch hole into the engine block and cutting the vehicle frame rails in half, ensuring that vehicle will never pollute North Carolina roads again,” Taylor explained.

Here are the other allocations approved this month. The replacement vehicles range from small shuttles to full-size buses, so costs vary.

Charlotte Area Transit System: $3.3 million for seven electric buses.

Chapel Hill: $2.7 million for five electric buses.

City of Durham: $1.6 million for six electric buses.

East Carolina University: $1.4 million for two electric buses.

North Carolina Zoo: $905,000 for two electric buses.

The cities of Raleigh and Kannapolis, Duke University, Washington County and the Cape Fear Transportation Authority all received funding for one replacement vehicle.