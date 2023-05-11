North Carolina’s six YWCA branches, including those in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, have added their voices in opposition to an abortion restrictions bill that cleared the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Senate Bill 20 was approved along party lines on May 4 in the N.C. House and on May 5 in the N.C. Senate.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he will take the full 10 days before vetoing the controversial bill. Both chambers are expected to act quickly on a veto override vote.

The YWCAs said they supported the original intent of SB20, which included paid family leave, access to contraception, safe surrender protection for newborns, and access to certified nurse midwives.

“It seems like common sense. Most North Carolinians support these critical services for women, children and their families,” the YWCAs said.

The branches objected when Republican legislative leaders, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County, inserted more than 40 pages of abortion restrictions language into SB20.

“The majority of the nearly 50 pages — dumped on fellow legislators late at night (on May 3) — reflected language that was part of legislation that was previously defeated when presented through public hearings, as it bans access to abortion even in the case of rape or incest, bans access to emergency medical services, and is cloaked in medical misinformation, misdirection and straight-up lies,” the YWCA said.

“The people spoke and were ignored.”

The YWCA also object — as have Democratic legislative leaders — to how SB20 was advanced through both chambers through legislative steps that bypassed public committee hearings and did not permit amending the bill once Republican leadership agreed on the language.

“They have ensured, through crafty political maneuvering, that the bill cannot be amended — effectively stripping citizens of their right to question the actions of their elected representatives,” the YWCAs said.

“In short, the legislative process was purposefully perverted to prevent feedback from the public and fellow legislators. This is unacceptable.”

Referring to several Republican legislative leaders who consider SB20 as “mainstream” and “common sense” legislation, the YWCA said those leaders’ actions “lead to the conclusion that common sense, when it comes to the majority in the General Assembly, is not so common.”

Economic impact?

The YWCAs cite the potential economic impact of SB20 on the state in terms of business recruitment efforts at a time when North Carolina has received several top-in-the-country rankings for business climate.

Some ranking groups have expressed concerns about some bills passed by or discussed in the N.C. General Assembly.

In July, CNBC cited the ability of North Carolina elected officials to find bipartisan common ground on economic recruitment efforts as a major plus toward being selected as a top state for the first time in the annual business-climate rankings.

Yet, for all the high individual economic category rankings North Carolina achieved, the legislature’s record on social issues is cited as a concern by CNBC.

“We’ve seen in the past that extreme legislation not only impacts the health of its citizens, but also hundreds of millions of dollars in economic investment,” the YWCAs said.

“We are a top state for business, and our healthcare system is already highly regulated. We must maintain an open and inclusive economy, so North Carolina and its families continue to thrive.”

“We will continue to advocate at all levels of governments for safe, accessible abortion care. These advocacy efforts include Senate Bill 20, which is anti-family, restricts access to healthcare, and places an albatross around the neck of our economic security.

“SB 20 will ensure that North Carolina will no longer be a place for women and families to thrive, but a state of restriction, discrimination, and political red tape.

“We need to do better.”