NCDOT to close section of U.S. 421 Wednesday morning for culvert repair
NCDOT to close section of U.S. 421 Wednesday morning for culvert repair

Roadwork ahead sign

Stock photo

 media point inc

WINSTON-SALEM  This morning, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a lane of U.S. 421 in Forsyth County for a culvert repair.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the right lane of U.S. 421 North will be closed between mile markers 236 and 237A for a storm drain repair. Work is expected to be complete by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to information in a news release from NCDOT.

Drivers should use caution while driving through the area and expect some delays.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

