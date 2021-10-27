NCDOT to close section of U.S. 421 Wednesday morning for culvert repair

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — This morning, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a lane of U.S. 421 in Forsyth County for a culvert repair.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the right lane of U.S. 421 North will be closed between mile markers 236 and 237A for a storm drain repair. Work is expected to be complete by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to information in a news release from NCDOT.
Drivers should use caution while driving through the area and expect some delays.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
