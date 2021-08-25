NCHSAA dissolution legislative bill draws Thursday committee meeting

For Tier 2 counties, they would receive $1 in grant funds for every $1 in county funds with a $10 million limit on grant funds per county.

The grant funds would have been allowed for use on new school buildings and new school athletic facilities, but not for real property acquisitions.

“This amendment suggests to me that bill supporters think they might be able to round up enough yes votes if they take the grants out of the equation,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation. “Helping smaller, poorer school districts is a top priority for the most vocal proponents of this change.

“But they seem willing to sacrifice that piece of their plan if the sacrifice helps the bill cross the goal line,” Kokai said.

Background

The spark behind the revamped version of HB91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years.

It stems from a 2019 football playoff eligibility appeal by an influential Republican senator from Anson County and the denial by the independent nonprofit group.

That dispute carried over into tense joint legislative oversight meetings in April and May prior to the gut-and-replace on HB91.