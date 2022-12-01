NCHSAA OKs 10% raise for referees and officials. Board also approves background checks for media.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors unanimously approved Thursday a 10% increase in per-game fees — effective Jan. 1 — for all sports that would affect about 7,400 officials and referees statewide.

The game-fee increase vote followed a presentation Wednesday from a NCHSAA ad hoc subcommittee formed to look at the experiences of referees and officials in North Carolina.

The board also approved requiring media personnel who cover NCHSAA events to have passed a criminal background check by Jan. 1 in order to have access to athletes for interviews at association-affiliated events.

NCHSAA staff said the initiative with media personnel may be the first of its kind in the nation.

The association said it would review criminal background check policies shared by media outlets to determine whether they comply with its goals. Free-lance and other independent media would be required to pay for a criminal background check.

Game fees for officials typically are covered by schools’ gate receipts and booster club contributions.

For some sports, such as basketball, the board voted to eliminate the policy of officials being paid less per game for a doubleheader than they are for a single game. Biannual compensation review would be instituted.

Although private, religious and charter athletic departments have their own statewide oversight authorities, they rely heavily on NCHSAA-certified officials and tend to pay the same or modestly higher game fees. The game fee increase does not affect middle school sports, which typically heavily use NCHSAA-certified officials.

Some board members said before the vote that they recognized the budgetary challenges that member schools will face with the per-game fee increase, but added that officials are deserving of the increase.

The fee increase will be rounded to the nearest dollar.

For example, a varsity football official currently makes $94.50 per game, so the increased fee would be either at $103 or $104.

Key report points

The report, drawing on a survey taken last summer, was presented Wednesday by subcommittee chairman Steve Schwartz, a 36-year veteran basketball official in the Triangle.

Officials and referees from nine sports participated in the survey, led by 1,182 in basketball, followed by 1,028 in football, 702 baseball, 600 volleyball, 595 soccer, 593 softball, 224 lacrosse, 173 wrestling and 167 swimming/diving.

The top-two recommendations from the 25-member subcommittee were:

“An immediate, across-the-board (pay) increase with more regular increases.”

“Doubling down on penalties for poor sportsmanship from everyone — coaches, players, but especially fans. Schools should be incentivized to control this before any official needs to ask.”

The board signaled that while it was content with current steps being taken to address sportsmanship at events, it recognized the topic remains under review as to how it affects officials' ability to manage an athletic event and retention of officials.

The report included the fees paid in those seven sports by Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

For example, compared with the $94.50 per game in North Carolina, varsity football officials are paid up to $106 in South Carolina and $115 in Tennessee.

Varsity basketball officials are paid $74.50 per game in North Carolina, $75 in Georgia, $80 in South Carolina and $90 in Tennessee.

In soccer, a varsity official gets $64 per game in North Carolina, $70 in South Carolina, $83 in Georgia and $85 in Tennessee.

The pay-raise request for all high school sports comes as Schwartz told the board that as many as 800 high school basketball officials could chose to not make themselves available for assignments for the period of Jan. 1-14.

Those officials are requesting an increase from $69.50 to $85 for a varsity game, from $105 to $170 for a varsity double-header, and from $59 to $80 for a junior varsity game.

“You know, I don’t know if that number is real that was shared with me,” Schwartz said.

“Maybe, it’s right, maybe it’s wrong. It’s frightening. Some of these folks are agitated, upset, on edge, anticipating your solution.

“Waiting a few months, the issues uncovered in this survey will get worse.”

Background

Schwartz compared officials and referees with public-school teachers and administrators in terms of being not only underpaid, but underappreciated, undervalued and unheard.

He emphasized the fact that officials are independent contractors, and not employees of the NCHSAA.

He told the board that it should be sobering to association members that 53% of the survey respondents indicated they have considered limiting or halting officiating high school sports.

Overall, that represents more than 4,000 current officials.

Schwartz said the board may find itself having to tell more schools, parents and student athletes that their games “won’t be played today” because of a lack of officials.

A more drastic potential is schools, particularly in rural areas, having to cancel entire seasons because of the shortage of qualified referees in their area.

Schwartz said the board and association members should be concerned that 55% of survey respondents are ages 55 and older, while 77% are over age 45. Many older referees chose to retire during the pandemic, whether for health reasons or having lost their zeal to officiate.

Schwarz said that at end of a season, most officials are mentally and physically exhausted from the volume of games and stress — asking themselves if they want to come back for another season.

“When we leave, who replaces us?” Schwartz asked the board.

“What is your vibrant, forward-thinking recruitment strategy? Is there one?”

The board didn't address specifically official recruitment initiatives. Some regional assignors have been providing essentially a finder's fee to current officials to recruit new officials.