NC's COVID-19 cases, positive test rate hit all-time highs. 2 more Forsyth residents die.

North Carolina reached another record-high in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that there were 19,620 cases reported statewide Saturday, followed by 13,292 Sunday and 12,989 Monday.
In the past week, North Carolina has seen its highest-ever daily case counts, including 18,571 reported Thursday and 19,174 reported Friday.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County had 1,958 new cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11:40 a.m. Monday, including 408 reported Monday.
A record high of 705 cases among Forsyth residents was reported Thursday.
Altogether, there have been 61,762 cases in Forsyth since the pandemic began.
Monday's report added two COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents for a total of 621. There were 396 related deaths in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Key COVID-19 metrics
Although the statewide case count dropped Monday from Saturday's record number, other key COVID-19 metrics remained on the rise over the weekend.
The statewide positive test rate was listed at a record 27.4% as of 11:40 a.m. Monday based on 64,253 tests conducted Saturday.
A record 91,198 tests were conducted Friday, which yielded a 26% positive test rate. The rate has set a record high on five consecutive days.
Meanwhile, Forsyth's positive test rate was at 21.4% as of 11:40 a.m. Monday, compared with 15.9% on Friday.
With Monday’s report, Forsyth averaged 95.1 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That's up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as of Friday.
Guilford is at 78.3 per 100,000, up from 57.1 per 100,000 on Friday
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Other key metrics
Statewide, there were 31 COVID-related deaths reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11:40 a.m. Monday.
North Carolina has recorded 1.73 million cases and 19,457 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also has surged over the past week.
The statewide total jumped from 1,777 on Dec. 23 to 2,722 as of 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Of the latest total, 353 patients are on ventilators, up 57 from Friday.
On Monday, hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 712 COVID-19 patients, up 101 from Friday's report.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 25, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.6% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Boosters, vaccinations
As of 11:40 a.m. Monday, 2.53 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Looking ahead
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health-care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not provided official comment about the latest COVID-19 wave since Dec. 20, when he said that vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask-wearing indoors remain the best tools to slow COVID-19’s community spread heading into 2022.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with Wake Forest Baptist, has said he’s encouraged that the surge in daily cases hasn’t led — so far — to an equivalent increase in hospitalizations, which may be evidence that the omicron variant is less harmful than the delta variant.
“It’ll take another 10 to 14 days to see if that trend continues because it takes a while for a person to acquire the infection, get sick from the infection and then get sick enough to go into the ICU," Ohl said.
Ohl said that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is less likely than the delta variant to cause hospitalization, particularly in people who’ve been vaccinated and boosted, or previously infected.
“That’s why I don’t think hospitalizations will be the problem they were this time last year,” Ohl said.
Ohl also said “still about 90% to 95% of those being hospitalized have never gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.”
