NC's COVID-19 cases, positive test rate hit all-time highs. 2 more Forsyth residents die.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

State and local health-care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.

Gov. Roy Cooper has not provided official comment about the latest COVID-19 wave since Dec. 20, when he said that vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask-wearing indoors remain the best tools to slow COVID-19’s community spread heading into 2022.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with Wake Forest Baptist, has said he’s encouraged that the surge in daily cases hasn’t led — so far — to an equivalent increase in hospitalizations, which may be evidence that the omicron variant is less harmful than the delta variant.

“It’ll take another 10 to 14 days to see if that trend continues because it takes a while for a person to acquire the infection, get sick from the infection and then get sick enough to go into the ICU," Ohl said.