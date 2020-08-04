North Carolina and Forsyth County moved past two sobering milestones Tuesday with the number of deaths statewide exceeding 2,000 and total county cases surpassing 5,000.
Forsyth also had an additional reported death for a total of 49 since mid-March. Of the 48 reported deaths in Forsyth as of Saturday, 31 were male and 17 female.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that, as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, there have been a total of 2,010 COVID-19 related deaths after 38 new deaths were reported for Monday.
There were 1,621 new cases Monday, reversing a recent downward trend in the state. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481 reported on July 18.
There have been 128,161 cases reported statewide.
Meanwhile, Forsyth public health officials reported 52 new cases Monday for an overall total of 5,007.
DHHS said 1,166 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
DHHS said as of 4 p.m. Monday that 105,093 North Carolinians, or about 83% of North Carolinians who have contracted COVID-19 are considered recovered.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 3,474 residents are counted as recovered for an active COVID-19 count of 1,484.
By comparison, Guilford County has reported 5,310 cases since mid-March, including 56 new cases Monday. The number of deaths was up by three to 150.
New Triad outbreaks
There have been at least 20,618 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 16.1% of statewide cases. There have been at least 329 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.4% of the statewide total.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported an outbreak of at least 91 cases involving workers at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta.
AppHealthCare issued a statement Monday in which it said there have been at least 102 confirmed cases at the Bottomley operations. All 398 employees were tested for COVID-19 last week.
“Due to the nature of this virus, we are concerned with the number of individuals who are positive and living and working within close proximity to others," said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare's health director.
"We are continuing to work together with Bottomley Evergreens and Farms to implement control measures to limit further spread of the virus."
DHHS also disclosed an outbreak of seven cases involving a facility off Grover Simmons Church Road in Dobson.
Phase Two status
Gov. Roy Cooper is preparing to decide, perhaps as early as Wednesday, whether to extend business reopening restrictions for additional weeks.
Phase Two restrictions have been in place since May 26.
Cooper said administration officials remain focused on monitoring the five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for a second time until at least Friday.
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, he chose to keep closed certain businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
