North Carolina and Forsyth County moved past two sobering milestones Tuesday with the number of deaths statewide exceeding 2,000 and total county cases surpassing 5,000.
Forsyth also had an additional reported death for a total of 49 since mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that, as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, there have been a total of 2,010 COVID-19 related deaths after 38 new deaths were reported for Monday.
There were 1,621 new cases Monday, reversing a recent downward trend in the state. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481 reported on July 18.
There have been 128,161 cases reported statewide.
Meanwhile, Forsyth public health officials reported 52 new cases Monday for an overall total of 5,007.
DHHS said 1,166 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses, up 109 from Sunday. The record high of 1,236 was reported for July 28.
Sunday's hospitalization totals may be reduced in part because just 79% of hospitals statewide had reported their data to DHHS on Monday. For Tuesday's report, 92% of N.C. hospitals provided their data.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
DHHS said as of 4 p.m. Monday that 105,093 North Carolinians, or about 83% of North Carolinians who have contracted COVID-19 are considered recovered.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 3,474 residents are counted as recovered for an active COVID-19 count of 1,484.
Guilford County has reported 5,310 cases since mid-March, including 56 new cases Monday. The number of deaths was up by three to 150.
