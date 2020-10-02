NC's COVID-19 total exceeds 3,600 deaths, nears 215,000 cases

COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina moved past the 3,600 mark, while positive cases neared 215,000, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

There were 29 deaths reported for an overall total of 3,608.

The latest daily statewide case count was at 1,775, increasing the overall total since mid-March to 214,684.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth County had 55 new cases for an overall total of 7,237.

Forsyth had 85 cases reported on Thursday, which represented the most in any 24-hour period since late July.

DHHS said technical issues with daily laboratory filings Wednesday means that Thursday's report had data from the previous day.

There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth on Friday with the total remaining at 104. At least 73 of the people who died were 65 or older. There were 28 deaths in the county during September.

There will additional attention paid to the local and statewide COVID-19 dashboard over the next few weeks as North Carolina moved into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.