NC's COVID-19 total exceeds 3,600 deaths, nears 215,000 cases

COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina moved past the 3,600 mark, while positive cases neared 215,000, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
There were 29 deaths reported for an overall total of 3,608.
The latest daily statewide case count was at 1,775, increasing the overall total since mid-March to 214,684.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported Forsyth County had 55 new cases for an overall total of 7,237.
Forsyth had 85 cases reported on Thursday, which represented the most in any 24-hour period since late July.
DHHS said technical issues with daily laboratory filings Wednesday means that Thursday's report had data from the previous day.
There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth on Friday with the total remaining at 104. At least 73 of the people who died were 65 or older. There were 28 deaths in the county during September.
There will additional attention paid to the local and statewide COVID-19 dashboard over the next few weeks as North Carolina moved into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order No. 169, announced Wednesday, allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy will be limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
However, Cooper chose to keep bars closed indoors and retain an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. That curfew will last through at least Oct. 23.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Hospitalizations statewide were at 921 after dropping by 18 from Thursday.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 6,578, about 90.8%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 555.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 3.3% out of about 1,500 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past week.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 184,422 (about 88.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 5.8% out of 28,517 tests. That's down from 6.5% Monday — the highest level since Sept. 8. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 219, the highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Friday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Daily N.C. tests reported Thursday (subject to change): 34,904. Overall total is at 3.09 million.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
