NC's medical marijuana plan creeps along as Virginia prepares to make bank

Unless you want to drink yourself pickled or smoke cigarettes until your lungs turn crispy. That’s on you.

“Recreational marijuana use is not something we want in our state,” state Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, said.

Legislators know best

If by some minor miracle this particular medical cannabis bill were to pass the Legislature — it still faces three Senate committee hearings plus consideration by the House of Representatives — those few medical patients who obtain prescriptions would have to drive (or find a ride) to one of only four dispensaries.

Two of those would be in Charlotte and the Triangle. The other two, one suspects, would go to legislators with the most political clout.

Mind you, all of this comes despite polling that consistently shows that just over 70% of North Carolinians support the use of medical marijuana — including 64% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats.

(Some 54% back letting it all hang out with recreational use for adults and just 34% against. The other 14% were watching golf on TV.)

The uphill battle in Raleigh facing even limited medical marijuana use is no doubt a cause for celebration on the Virginia side of the state border.