NC's new COVID-19 cases reach two-month high over weekend. Forsyth sees modest uptick

New COVID-19 cases remained at elevated levels in North Carolina over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

The state reached a near two-month high in new cases on Friday, with 1,163 reported — the most since May 20. The daily count of new cases fell slightly to 1,053 on Saturday and dropped to 734 on Sunday.

However, new cases have been at 995 or higher five of the past six days.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County continued to report a low number of new cases, with 73 between noon Friday and noon Monday. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths over the 72-hour period.

Since Forsyth the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,261 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus and 427 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses. Forsyth has had 217 new cases so far in July.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since mid-March 2020, North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,535 COVID-19 related deaths, with the number of deaths up 12 since Friday’s report.