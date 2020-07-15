GREENSBORO — Job seekers will once again be able to get help in person at Guilford County's two NCWorks Career Centers.
The sites in Greensboro and High Point will reopen to in-person visits at 9 a.m. on Monday, the city of Greensboro said Wednesday in a news release.
Office hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
Face masks must be worn and the sites will be taking other precautions against the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting the number of visitors, according to the release and the organization's website.
NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help them acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.
The Greensboro NCWorks Career Center is at 2301 W. Meadowview Road and the High Point Center is at 607 Idol St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.