Homes being evacuated as massive blaze burns at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem

Evacuations were underway Monday night in neighborhoods on the north side of Winston-Salem, as a massive blaze destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street and gave an intense orange glow to the night sky.
After fighting the fire for more than an hour and a half, after pouring water down on the burning fertilizer plant from the top of elevated fire ladders, firefighters got the word around 8:30 p.m. to move all their equipment a mile away from the fire, and efforts began to evacuate residents living within that radius as well.
From the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue, a long procession of fire trucks could be seen pulling away from the burning fertilizer plant as firefighters evacuated. Just before the fire trucks left, it appeared that the intense blaze might be finally starting to grow smaller, but the fire seemed to gather fresh strength afterward. It appeared that little was left of the plant building.
A Winston-Salem Police officer said he couldn’t provide any details but that he was told to “pack up and leave.”
No injuries had been reported, police said.
The plant is at 4440 N. Cherry Street, between North Point Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.
One fire official said there was a large amount of ammonium nitrate, an explosive, at the plant, and that it wasn't safe to be close to the fire. Repeatedly, police and fire officials had to tell onlookers gathered on parking lots along North Point Boulevard to get away from the area because of the danger from the fire.
No one had to tell Jeff Lumen to get away. An employee of WestRock, a company beside the burning fertilizer plant, Lumen said he first knew something was amiss when he smelled smoke coming from the plant next door.
Luman said he left quickly after realizing the plant was burning. "I saw an orange glow, and that is all I needed," he said. Other WestRock employees stood in their company drive to block onlookers from approaching to get a better view, warning them about the dangers of fire in a fertilizer plant.
At one point Monday night, the fire was visible for miles and sent huge black clouds of smoke into the sky. Popping noises could be heard coming from the burning plant – evidence, it seemed, of items igniting in the blaze.
A Winston-Salem police officer said people living within a mile of the burning plant would also be evacuated using a reverse-911 procedure. A reverse 911 calls occurs when the system makes outgoing calls in order to pass on emergency communications.
There was a sense of urgency as officers told people to leave. The officers could be seen putting up yellow police tape around the block where the factory is located.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 7 p.m. The building where they worked to extinguish the flames was gutted. Police blocked off the intersections around the burning plant, and sent drivers away from the scene.
Ammonium nitrate is one of the world’s most common fertilizers.
It is also a main component in many types of explosives used in mining. To create such blasts, ammonium nitrate is mixed with fuel oil and detonated by an explosive charge.
Oxygen must be present for combustion to occur. Ammonium nitrate is effective as an explosive because it provides a much more concentrated supply of oxygen than the air around us, according to Scientific American.
But that’s in a controlled environment. While ammonium nitrate itself isn’t flammable, it can decompose at high temperatures and create explosive gases such as nitrogen oxide and water vapor. It’s that rapid release of gases that causes an explosion. But that only happens when it is exposed to intense heat.
Weaver Company Inc. was founded in 1929 in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the company’s website.
The Winston-Salem plant was built in 1939 and opened for business in January of 1940.
The company specializes in all-purpose plant food and specialty fertilizer.
Its products are sold at Lowe's stores throughout the Southeast.
