Homes being evacuated as massive blaze burns at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem

Jan. 31, 2022

Evacuations were underway Monday night in neighborhoods on the north side of Winston-Salem, as a massive blaze destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street and gave an intense orange glow to the night sky.

After fighting the fire for more than an hour and a half, after pouring water down on the burning fertilizer plant from the top of elevated fire ladders, firefighters got the word around 8:30 p.m. to move all their equipment a mile away from the fire, and efforts began to evacuate residents living within that radius as well.

From the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue, a long procession of fire trucks could be seen pulling away from the burning fertilizer plant as firefighters evacuated. Just before the fire trucks left, it appeared that the intense blaze might be finally starting to grow smaller, but the fire seemed to gather fresh strength afterward. It appeared that little was left of the plant building.

A Winston-Salem Police officer said he couldn’t provide any details but that he was told to “pack up and leave.”

No injuries had been reported, police said.

The plant is at 4440 N. Cherry Street, between North Point Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.