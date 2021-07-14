Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina.

Forsyth has had 123 new cases so far in July.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,512 COVID-19 related deaths, the latter up nine from Tuesday's report.

DHHS said that, for the past six weeks, more than 99% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.

Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest has said he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are not vaccinated.

Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, and in part as more people gathered without masks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Priest said he is concerned that “there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”

Other key metrics

