Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina.

Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday, possibly signaling more spread of the delta variant.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 995 new cases statewide — the most since 1,020 were reported May 21.
The latest daily case total is nearly doubled the 540 cases reported for Monday and 572 for Sunday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants, and there could be an increased risk of hospitalization.
The CDC has said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases. That list includes most of the Southeast.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County continues a recent pattern of having a low new daily case count. There were 19 reported Wednesday with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
"Currently most new cases are the delta variant," said Joshua Swift, the county's health director.
Local infectious diseases experts predicted the delta variant would become the predominant COVID-19 strain by the end of July.
In Forsyth, 37,146 residents have tested positive for the virus and 427 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses. About 94% of Forsyth residents infected with COVID are considered as having recovered.
Forsyth has had 123 new cases so far in July.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,512 COVID-19 related deaths, the latter up nine from Tuesday's report.
DHHS said that, for the past six weeks, more than 99% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.
Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest has said he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are not vaccinated.
Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, and in part as more people gathered without masks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Priest said he is concerned that “there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”
Other key metrics
Two more key COVID-19 metrics — positive test rate and hospitalizations — are also ticking up.
DHHS reported a 5.5% positive test rate statewide that was based on 8,832 tests conducted Monday. The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher was 5.7% on May 8.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
By contrast, the statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23. When most social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
Meanwhile, statewide COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 487 in Wednesday’s report, up 18 from Tuesday. It is the highest daily hospitalization count since 495 on June 15.
The 17-county Triad region reported 74 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down five from Tuesday.
The recent addition of federal vaccination data to the state COVID-19 dashboard has moved the percentage of adult North Carolinians considered as fully vaccinated from 53% to 56%, while those listed as partially vaccinated from 56% to 59%.
As of noon Wednesday, 4.75 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated.
Masks in schools
The uptick in new COVID-19 cases could contribute to Gov. Roy Cooper keeping in place his mandate on wearing masks in most indoor K-12 school settings.
North Carolina is one of 10 states that require masks in schools, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Meanwhile, eight states, including South Carolina, ban local districts from requiring face coverings in schools.
Cooper said Tuesday during a media availability that he expects to issue a new recommendation for masks in schools soon. His executive order related to masks in K-12 schools is scheduled to expire July 30.
The CDC issued new masking guidance on Friday, which said that fully vaccinated students, teachers and other educative staff did not have to wear masks indoors.
Cooper said Cohen and other DHHS officials are discussing whether to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, as the Cooper administration has with most CDC guidelines updates.
Senate Bill 173, nicknamed “Free the Smiles Act," was passed in the House but rejected in the Senate.
The bill would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
A concurrence committee was created Tuesday with Republican Sens. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth and Deanna Ballard of Wilkes as members.
