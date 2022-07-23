Nearly 100 attend a Peruvian adaption of Romeo and Juliet in Bailey Park in Winston-Salem

About 100 people attended a stage reading Saturday of "Romeo y Julieta Limeno" at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem.

The performance was a bilingual adaption of English playwright William Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy.

The event was the first performance of the National Black Theatre Festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 1-6 in Winston-Salem. The N.C. Black Repertory Co. helped stage Saturday's event and is the festival's producer.

Limeno refers to Lima, Peru, the hometown of Matias De La Flor, the director who wrote his 21st century version of Shakespeare's original 16th-century work of theater. De La Flor is a 2022 graduate of the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

"We will be going between Spanish and English simultaneously (and) continuously," De La Flor said before the performance. "What we have done is that we have Shakespeare's influence and Pablo Neruda’s influence in the translation of this play and my influence as a writer.

Neruda was a Chilean poet, diplomat and politician who won the 1971 Nobel prize in literature.

“So it’s really about creating a world where language is not really a foundation, but an element,” De La Flor said. “So, we go between language.”

De La Flor said he hoped the audience understood someone’s intention with the play rather than just the words in the dialogue.

"We are so, so proud to be partnering with the National Black Theater Festival," De La Flor said. "We are so blessed to have this space to share Latin work. Our two communities working together like this is a beautiful, beautiful thing."

The play featured a cast of 10 actors and actresses as well as a band with four musicians, De La Flor said.

His adaption of Shakespeare's work "is a new telling of classic love story incorporating a new culture in the telling of it," said Jackie Alexander, the producing artistic director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co.

During the play, the performers delivered their lines in English and Spanish. The play intermixed Latin culture of food, music, parties and soccer.

The actor who played Romeo delivered classic Shakespeare in English.

"What light through yonder window breaks," the actor said. “Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon.”

The actress who played Julieta also delivered a classic line from Shakespeare's work.

"Romeo, wherefore art thou," she said.

The audience quietly watched the performance.

Maverick LaRue, and his sister, Clara LaRue, both of Lewisville, watched the performance as they ate their dinner.

Maverick LaRue said the performance was an equal mix of a public spectacle and a cultural event.

"I don't understand a lot of Spanish, but what I've heard is really good," LaRue said.

His sister, Clara LaRue, said she enjoyed the event, and "the food is really good."

Many attendees stood in line to buy food from La Parilla Mexican Grill’s food truck, which was parked at the venue. Its menu included tacos, Volcanes, quesadillas, and tortas.

Christy Esparza of Trinity described the performance as "really fun, and makes me feel really alive."

Christy Esparza’s brother, Erick Esparza, worked as guitarist for the play’s band, she said.

She agreed with Larue that the play was both a cultural event and a public spectacle.

"Its free admission so they want everyone to come," Christy Esparza said. "It’s bilingual performance. It helps a lot to know what’s going on."

De La Flor said that the one hour and 45-minute play ends “with a call of hope” rather than the death of Romeo and Juliet.