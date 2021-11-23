Nearly 4,500 Forsyth County children have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

"We've not seen many hospitalizations among children, but they can get quite ill from COVID, particularly those with co-morbidities or other medical problems," Priest said.

"Children are tolerating the vaccine extremely well, and there have been fewer side effects than there have been with adults."

Forsyth update

DHHS reported there were 68 new cases in Forsyth from noon Monday to noon Tuesday. That follows on 283 new cases reported over last weekend.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Forsyth has had 53,520 cases of COVID-19 and 578 related deaths during the pandemic.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues. Many of those individuals were vaccinated when the doses first became available, but had not received a booster shot, Priest said.