Nearly 4,500 Forsyth County children have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

Pediatric vaccinations are increasing at a slow but steady rate in Forsyth County about three weeks after they became available, according to local healthcare officials.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that nearly 4,500 children ages 5 to 11 have received one dose of the kids' version of the Pfizer vaccine, up 1,900 from a week ago.
That represents about 13% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift has projected that about 20,000 Forsyth children ages 5 to 11 would get fully vaccinated, or about 56%.
Meanwhile, for those ages 12 to 17, the fully vaccinated rate is at 48%.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 to 11 are available at the county health department, as well as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. pediatric facilities, St. Peter’s Outreach Center, and local pharmacy options.
Baptist has received at least 6,900 kids’ doses from the state Department of Health and Human Services, while the Forsyth health department received 3,900 doses, of which 1,500 were transferred to Novant.
DHHS said it would provide more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide in its initial distribution, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in the 5-to-11 age group if fully used. About 185,000 doses were shipped to retail pharmacies.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the system is experiencing a modest uptick in demand for those ages 5 to 11.
"We think that trend will continue through the fall and into winter," Priest said.
WS/FCS clusters
Priest said there should be a sense of urgency in getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated given that 28% of all COVID-19 cases in the Novant system last week were in that age range. He said that is up from 20% in June.
DHHS' latest K-12 school cluster report has Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with a third outbreak at Caleb's Creek Elementary involving four students and two staff members.
The other clusters are at Sedge Garden Elementary, involving 11 students and three staff members, and Sherwood Forest Elementary, with six students and one staff member.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
The biggest clusters in Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remain at Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County, with 13 students and six staff members, and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.
"We've not seen many hospitalizations among children, but they can get quite ill from COVID, particularly those with co-morbidities or other medical problems," Priest said.
"Children are tolerating the vaccine extremely well, and there have been fewer side effects than there have been with adults."
Forsyth update
DHHS reported there were 68 new cases in Forsyth from noon Monday to noon Tuesday. That follows on 283 new cases reported over last weekend.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Forsyth has had 53,520 cases of COVID-19 and 578 related deaths during the pandemic.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues. Many of those individuals were vaccinated when the doses first became available, but had not received a booster shot, Priest said.
"We're currently caring for about 200 COVID-19 patients across our system," Priest said.
"In late September, we were caring for 350-400 patients, so our overall numbers remain much lower."
Rising positive test rate
As of Tuesday’s DHHS report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 7.1% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Swift said the Forsyth positive rate is 8.3% over the past seven days.
"We expect there will be some increase in community spread among those unvaccinated" during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Priest said.
Individuals who are at higher risk "should be surrounded by those fully vaccinated."
Swift said the department plans to conduct fewer community vaccination events beginning in early 2022, relying more on providing doses during business hours at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility. The department has conducted more than 100 community vaccination events this year.
"The demand just isn't there overall, and we can be more efficient doing the vaccinations at the department," Swift said.
Swift said he would encourage individuals who come down with intense cold- and flu-like symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 since they are similar in nature.
"You may think it is the sniffles or a sinus infection, but it could be COVID and more severe," Swift said.