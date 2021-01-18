Need a COVID-19 test? Here's how, when and where to get tested in Forsyth County.

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 19; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23; noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 26; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30.
• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.
Novant Health
* Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.
* Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.
GoHealth sites
* 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;
* 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;
* 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;
* 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;
* 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;
* 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;
* 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem.
For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Testing by appointment only.
Call your primary care physician if you're Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.
Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054.
For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.
Cone Health
Testing by appointment only.
Call 336-890-1140 for an appointment to Cone's sites in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.
For more information, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/testing.