Need a dog? Got you covered in Winston-Salem as animal shelter deals with sudden surge of puppies and young dogs

The Forsyth Humane Society and the county's Animal Services Division are dealing with a sudden influx of dozens of young dogs and puppies in need of adoption, after the county received a call from someone who had the dogs and needed help, officials said.

How many dogs? Try 73.

The Humane Society said it is asking people who want to adopt or foster the dogs to come by the shelter at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle off University Parkway today by 6 p.m., or on later days at the Humane Society's Country Club location or elsewhere as indicated on social media.

"73 at any one time is an excessively large number," said Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the Humane Society. "That's why we are working with fosters and reaching out to our rescue partners to assist us."

As of early afternoon, Neff said, some 30 to 35 of the rescued dogs had been either placed for adoption or put in a foster home.

To make it as easy as possible today for someone to adopt one of the remaining dogs, Neff said, people can simply come to the shelter and the Society will take care of the paperwork, he said.

The Humane Society said it is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation on its Empty the Shelters campaign. For only $25 through Dec. 10, someone can adopt a dog or cat locally.

"As always, we want to ensure all of our four-legged friends are taken care of and find forever homes," said Annie Sims, speaking for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. "After medical evaluation, all the puppies were found to be healthy, with no issues."

The dogs were all under a year old, she said.

Sims said the case will involve no criminal charges and that the animals were well cared for but got too numerous for the county resident to handle.

Neff said the Forsyth Humane Society is active on Facebook, its web site and on Instagram.