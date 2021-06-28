Need to call Winston-Salem police about a non-emergency?

Staff Report
The non-emergency telephone number to the Winston-Salem Police Department is experiencing technical issues.
Instead of calling 336-773-7700 for non-emergencies, callers can use any of these numbers, according to a news release issued early Monday from police: 336-727-2184, 336-727-2185, and 336-727-2186.
This disruption did not affect emergency calls for service received using 911.
