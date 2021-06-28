 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Need to call Winston-Salem police about a non-emergency?
0 Comments
top story

Need to call Winston-Salem police about a non-emergency?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winston-Salem police car (WEB) (copy)
Journal file photo

The non-emergency telephone number to the Winston-Salem Police Department is experiencing technical issues.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Instead of calling 336-773-7700 for non-emergencies, callers can use any of these numbers, according to a news release issued early Monday from police: 336-727-2184, 336-727-2185, and 336-727-2186.

This disruption did not affect emergency calls for service received using 911.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News