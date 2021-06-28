Need to reach someone in the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office?

Staff Report
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is experiencing issues with the phone lines for its administrative office, a spokeswoman said Monday.
The office's 911 and non-emergency lines are not affected.
The issues affect both incoming and outgoing calls, the sheriff's office said.
Officials ask that people not call the emergency or non-emergency lines to reach people in administration.
Problems were also reported with the nonemergency line for the Winston-Salem Police Department, city officials said. Those problems had been resolved by late Monday morning.
That disruption did not affect emergency calls for service received using 911.
