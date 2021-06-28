 Skip to main content
Need to reach someone in the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office?
Need to reach someone in the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office?

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is experiencing issues with the phone lines for its administrative office, a spokeswoman said Monday. 

The office's 911 and non-emergency lines are not affected. 

The issues affect both incoming and outgoing calls, the sheriff's office said. 

Officials ask that people not call the emergency or non-emergency lines to reach people in administration. 

Problems were also reported with the nonemergency line for the Winston-Salem Police Department, city officials said. Those problems had been resolved by late Monday morning. 

That disruption did not affect emergency calls for service received using 911.

