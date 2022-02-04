Neighbor files lawsuit against owner of fertilizer plant

A Winston-Salem resident whose residence is within a mile of the Winston Weaver Co. Inc. fertilizer plant has filed a lawsuit against the company, according to a news release from her attorneys.
The Crumley Roberts law firm in Greensboro filed the lawsuit on behalf of Kathleen DuBois in Forsyth Superior Court.
Winston-Salem public-safety officials issued an evacuation directive Monday night for a one-mile radius around the 4440 N. Cherry St. plant after it had caught fire.
Officials also closed nearby roads out of concerns about a possible explosion from about 500 tons of ammonium nitrate and other unknown chemicals believed to be stored on the property.
Residents were strongly encouraged to stay away from their dwellings for nearly three days before the evacuation radius was lowered Thursday night to one-eighth of a mile around the plant.
The lawsuit alleges company negligence with its operational procedures, as well as failure to follow safety precautions that led to the massive fire.
DuBois claims "a range of property losses and negative health effects from the fire and its aftermath," according to the news release.
"Even after her forced evacuation, the lawsuit states that fumes from the blaze caused Ms. DuBois to experience shortness of breath, coughing, headaches and irritation of the lung, nose, and throat.
"In addition to the company, the lawsuit names an as-yet-unknown 'John Doe' as a defendant, representing one or more employees who may share liability for the incident."
The lawsuit requests the Superior Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order "to preserve all company documents, video and other materials related to the fire."
Winston Weaver spokesman Adam Parrish could not be reached for comment Friday about the lawsuit.
With the plant being constructed in 1939 and debuting in January 1940, the original 1936 building code still applies to four of the campus' five buildings. Sprinklers were not required until the 1953 code amendment, and only for building two stories or higher.
The key element is that facilities are required to be in compliance with the code in effect when it was built.
The pattern has been to grandfather older facilities, rather than require upgrading to meet new business code standards.
Winston-Salem fire investigator Rick McIntyre said Thursday that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”
The goal with grandfathering is limiting infrastructure up-keep and renovation expenses for older buildings to keep them viable as competitive options compared with new construction.
There is nothing, however, that prohibits building owners and operators from voluntarily bringing older buildings up to the latest Business Code standards.
The state Building Code also limits what elected officials can tell residents who live around plants containing hazardous materials.
Crumley Roberts attorney Karonnie Truzy, representing DuBois, said that Winston Weaver "is a business that knowingly kept these dangerous materials stored close to innocent neighbors for years."
"We're just fortunate that at this time these materials have not exploded and caused considerable damage and loss of life.
"Through this lawsuit we will determine the facts of what happened, compensate residents for their losses, and hopefully keep something like this from happening again."
