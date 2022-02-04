Neighbor files lawsuit against owner of fertilizer plant

"In addition to the company, the lawsuit names an as-yet-unknown 'John Doe' as a defendant, representing one or more employees who may share liability for the incident."

The lawsuit requests the Superior Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order "to preserve all company documents, video and other materials related to the fire."

Winston Weaver spokesman Adam Parrish could not be reached for comment Friday about the lawsuit.

With the plant being constructed in 1939 and debuting in January 1940, the original 1936 building code still applies to four of the campus' five buildings. Sprinklers were not required until the 1953 code amendment, and only for building two stories or higher.

The key element is that facilities are required to be in compliance with the code in effect when it was built.

The pattern has been to grandfather older facilities, rather than require upgrading to meet new business code standards.

Winston-Salem fire investigator Rick McIntyre said Thursday that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.