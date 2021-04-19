Neighbor: Man dead found dead in front of his burning home in Winston-Salem

A man who lived at 2420 Sunnyside Avenue died in a house fire early Monday morning.
The victim's brother identified the man as Byron Allen.
A neighbor said she found Allen lying face-down and unresponsive in front of his house, where flames were coming out the front door when she came on the scene.
"I woke up at 4:20 and had not slept well," said Vicki Holleman, who lives next door. "I looked out the window and thought there was fog rolling in. I looked out another window, then I came outside and realized it was smoke billowing up."
When Holleman got to the street she realized it was Allen's house that was on fire. Then she saw Allen lying on the ground and shouted his name but he made no response.
"I could see flames coming out the front door," she said. "It was very scary."
Holleman's husband, John Holleman III, called 911. A Winston-Salem police officer was the first to get to the scene of the fire and administered CPR to the victim, according to Assistant Chief A.T. Byrum with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Byrum said the victim died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Byrum said fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the wooden house where Allen and his brother Benjamin Allen both lived. Benjamin Allen said he was not at home when the fire broke out.
Vicki Holleman described Byron Allen, who was in his 50s, as a good neighbor who lived in the house with his brother after their parents died.
"They watched out for us and we watched out for them," she said, speaking of the Allen brothers.
Holleman said that as the fire burned the house next door, she sprayed water on shrubbery and trees in her yard, since leaves were blowing in the wind over to her house from trees they were burned next door. Holleman said that when firefighters arrived they quickly got the fire under control and did a good job of making sure the fire did not spread.
Structure Fire: 2420 Sunnyside Ave. Confirmed civilian fatality. The fire is under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/1hkrBen8Bs— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 19, 2021
336-727-7369