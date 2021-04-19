Neighbor: Man dead found dead in front of his burning home in Winston-Salem

A man who lived at 2420 Sunnyside Avenue died in a house fire early Monday morning.

The victim's brother identified the man as Byron Allen.

A neighbor said she found Allen lying face-down and unresponsive in front of his house, where flames were coming out the front door when she came on the scene.

"I woke up at 4:20 and had not slept well," said Vicki Holleman, who lives next door. "I looked out the window and thought there was fog rolling in. I looked out another window, then I came outside and realized it was smoke billowing up."

When Holleman got to the street she realized it was Allen's house that was on fire. Then she saw Allen lying on the ground and shouted his name but he made no response.

"I could see flames coming out the front door," she said. "It was very scary."

Holleman's husband, John Holleman III, called 911. A Winston-Salem police officer was the first to get to the scene of the fire and administered CPR to the victim, according to Assistant Chief A.T. Byrum with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Byrum said the victim died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.