Neighbor rescues 2-year-old from storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem

Kermit Myers was out in his yard running a weed eater around noon on Thursday when he heard a mother scream from across Park Boulevard in front of his house near Washington Park.

King Chambers, a 2-year-old, had fallen into a storm drain only feet away from his mother. Myers realized he needed to act when he heard the mother, Zenovia Chambers, calling 911 and telling emergency communicators about her son.

“I got a pry bar from my basement and pried it open,” Myers said. “I got a step ladder, slid it down there, shimmied down, got on the step ladder, lifted the child up and she got the kid and he was fine. No bumps on his head or anything.”

Myers said the drain appeared to be about 8 feet deep, adding that the depth made the boy’s lack of any apparent serious injury fortunate.

A fire truck, police and an ambulance came to the scene on Park Boulevard. Emergency crews checked out the child in the ambulance. King Chambers was crying when his mother put him back into the child seat in her car beside another child. The mother said she was going to take the 2-year-old to the hospital as a precaution, and declined to say anything more about what happened.