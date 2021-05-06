Neighbor rescues 2-year-old from storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem

Kermit Myers was out in his yard running a weed eater around noon on Thursday when he heard a mother scream from across Park Boulevard in front of his house near Washington Park.
King Chambers, a 2-year-old, had fallen into a storm drain only feet away from his mother. Myers realized he needed to act when he heard the mother, Zenovia Chambers, calling 911 and telling emergency communicators about her son.
“I got a pry bar from my basement and pried it open,” Myers said. “I got a step ladder, slid it down there, shimmied down, got on the step ladder, lifted the child up and she got the kid and he was fine. No bumps on his head or anything.”
Myers said the drain appeared to be about 8 feet deep, adding that the depth made the boy’s lack of any apparent serious injury fortunate.
A fire truck, police and an ambulance came to the scene on Park Boulevard. Emergency crews checked out the child in the ambulance. King Chambers was crying when his mother put him back into the child seat in her car beside another child. The mother said she was going to take the 2-year-old to the hospital as a precaution, and declined to say anything more about what happened.
Myers guesses he got the boy out of the storm drain less than five minutes from when he fell in. He noted that it was not the first time such a thing had happened: On a previous occasion a parent got the child out, but Myers said that this mother had another child to keep track of and wouldn’t have been able to lift the heavy cement cover over the storm drain by herself.
R. Randleman, a park ranger with the Winston-Salem Police Department, said afterward that city street crews would be contacted to see if the drain is installed according to code and if anything needs to be done to prevent future accidents.
Myers expressed frustration over the city’s failure to do something about the storm drains earlier. City Manager Lee Garrity said city officials would check records to see what complaints have been turned in about the drain previously.
336-727-7369