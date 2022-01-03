Neighborhood groups win delay on 'granny flat' rule changes in Winston-Salem

Neighborhood groups won a round at City Hall Monday night, as a majority of the eight-member Winston-Salem City Council voted to postpone action on passing new and looser regulations on secondary housing on residential lots.

The council voted 5-3 in in favor of postponing action on the new rules until Feb. 7, so that some sort of public forum can be held to give people a chance to weigh in on what kind of rules are needed.

"People who have invested in the city and have skin in the game deserve a forum," Council Member John Larson said, after he provided a second to a substitute motion by Council Member Annette Scippio to postpone action.

The issue before the council is how to allow a property owner to have what is called an accessory dwelling unit (or ADU) in planning lingo, and is more commonly called a granny flat, in-law apartment or a basement or garage apartment.

The council voted after a public hearing in which 10 people spoke and most favored postponement. No one voiced outright opposition to allowing people to have a secondary dwelling on a property — either attached or detached from the main dwelling — but there were plenty of voices calling for more discussion.