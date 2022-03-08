Neighbors battle plan to build 61 houses on tree-lined Conrad Road in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE—Signs large and small cropped up nearly as soon as neighboring property owners learned about a developer’s proposal to build a subdivision on rolling, tree-lined farmland.
Save Conrad Rd. …. STOP The Development
The battle lines are as clear as they are predictable in a never-ending story about growth and development. The only changing variable is location as urban sprawl moves inexorably toward open spaces.
On one side sit existing homeowners and preservationists aiming to maintain a semblance of the agrarian character of land near the Yadkin River and the county line.
On the other sits a developer working on a deal to build 61 houses on 58 acres with entry roads cut between old growth, mature hardwoods that have long provided an idyllic backdrop for sightseers, wanderers and Sunday drivers.
Where it lands—and how it gets resolved—is anyone’s guess. A public hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Lewisville Town Hall could result in a green-light for construction, an outright denial or kicking the proverbial can down the road in search of an elusive compromise.
Those maples
No one—neither nearby residents who’ve signed petitions, put up signs or kicked in cash to hire lawyers nor developers and builders who stand to profit—dispute the scenic beauty of Conrad Road.
In particular, they agree on the attraction that is a 1-mile (or so) stretch between Shallowford and Grapevine roads that slopes downhill under stately maples whose canopies form a natural tunnel.
“There’s no reason to destroy any of those trees or the character of the road,” said Arthur Hester, a key organizer of a GoFundMe effort to pay lawyers to oppose the project. “It’s what drew us out here in the first place.”
The 58-acre tract at the heart of the disagreement lies on the western side of Conrad Road. Cornfields rife with stubble and stalks from a recent harvest illustrate Forsyth County’s agricultural land-use designation.
Stands of other mature trees intertwined with streams that feed into the Yadkin sit farther back. It’s no wonder then that a long line of glossy magazines take turns “discovering” Conrad Road for readers held captive in any number of professional waiting rooms.
The maples, for anyone curious, were planted by Felix Huffman, a local man who managed a farm where the road runs owned by an R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. executive named William J. Conrad.
Huffman wanted the road to look like something from a great estate and cared for 400 acres of surrounding farmland as if it were his own for nearly 70 years. He died in 2005 at the age of 91.
“I love that road, too,” said Greg Garrett, a developer working with builders R.S. Parker Homes LLC on the proposal. “It’s beautiful. Nobody has said anything about cutting all those trees down.”
A one-page preliminary plan submitted to the Lewisville planning board shows two entrances from Conrad Road between the signature trees and three other roads ending in cul-de-sacs.
A main point of contention—a likely point of emphasis for lawyers—is the size of the lots.
Under current regulations, anyone wishing to build a house in an area zoned for agricultural use must have a minimum 40,000 square-foot lot for conventional subdivisions.
Along the Yadkin River district, which encompasses Conrad Road, lots must be 3 acres minimum. Lots in the proposed Riverwalk development would be much smaller, perhaps closer to ⅓ or ½ an acre once set-asides for watershed and open space are factored into plans.
A developer therefore needs approval from the Town of Lewisville for something called a planned residential development special-use permit to “cluster their lots, preserve open space and stay out of environmentally sensitive areas,” wrote Chris Murphy, the acting director of the City-County Planning and Development Department.
Ergo, the need for a public-hearing and possible vote.
Crossroads for growth
As easy Sunday drives go, a spin down Conrad Road is about as good as it gets in Forsyth County.
On one end, county-owned River Park fronting Old U.S. 421 is a fine spot for a picnic. At the other, day-trippers can hang a right on Shallowford Road and continue west to visit a distillery or one of two wineries, one of which just announced a deal to open a new location for Incendiary Brewing.
Put simply, Lewisville is a prime location for growth. Clustered developments have been popping up like spring dandelions along nearby roads; Conrad just happened to be next up.
The tax base must grow and new home construction, a foundation for a healthy economy and steady work, is a constant.
But at what price?
Existing homeowners will argue that they’re trying to preserve the character and rural charm of a scenic corner of Forsyth County. But concern for property values is a concern, too, even if no one says so aloud.
“This is just the start,” Hester said. “It’ll wind up being like Meadowlark Road. It just feels like they’re trying to jam this through.”
During a phone conversation Tuesday morning, Garrett acknowledged the age-old nature of the conflict and knowing that any proposal for development, not just his, would be controversial.
“Nobody wants starter homes nearby,” said Garrett while holding out (faint) hope that some sort of win-win compromise might yet be worked out before tonight’s meeting.
“The truth is that owners of the property could wake up tomorrow and decide to cut down every one of those trees if they wanted to. It’s a hard situation.”
