Neighbors battle plan to build 61 houses on tree-lined Conrad Road in Lewisville

In particular, they agree on the attraction that is a 1-mile (or so) stretch between Shallowford and Grapevine roads that slopes downhill under stately maples whose canopies form a natural tunnel.

“There’s no reason to destroy any of those trees or the character of the road,” said Arthur Hester, a key organizer of a GoFundMe effort to pay lawyers to oppose the project. “It’s what drew us out here in the first place.”

The 58-acre tract at the heart of the disagreement lies on the western side of Conrad Road. Cornfields rife with stubble and stalks from a recent harvest illustrate Forsyth County’s agricultural land-use designation.

Stands of other mature trees intertwined with streams that feed into the Yadkin sit farther back. It’s no wonder then that a long line of glossy magazines take turns “discovering” Conrad Road for readers held captive in any number of professional waiting rooms.

The maples, for anyone curious, were planted by Felix Huffman, a local man who managed a farm where the road runs owned by an R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. executive named William J. Conrad.