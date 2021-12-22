Neighbors worry about 'secrecy' over Yadkin County drilling

“It’s the secrecy that’s got everybody concerned,” said Henry Steelman, a Winston-Salem financial adviser who owns 35 acres adjoining the site.

The man behind the drilling, Jack Mitchell, president of a company called Synergy Materials, has not sought any permits for the work being done there.

Nor is he required to do so, so long as no more than an acre at the surface is disturbed, said Josh Kastrinsky, spokesman for the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

N.C. Policy Watch first reported on the drilling.

Steelman has become the point person for about 100 nearby property owners and residents who are concerned about the future of the site. He said two dozen or so of those neighbors “who really want to dig and find out what’s going on” have formed a core group to explore what such drilling could aim to discover.