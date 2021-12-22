Neighbors worry about 'secrecy' over Yadkin County drilling

HAMPTONVILLE – It is a portrait of rural North Carolina.
On a 500-acre slice of Yadkin County, rows of crop stubble meander over the uneven earth and mimic the irregular contours of dirt roads and patches of forest, mostly barren in their winter slumber.
The mowed lines coursing through a patchwork of small fields, where tobacco, corn and soybeans have thrived, resemble neat brushstrokes of earth-tone colors in a paint-by-numbers scene.
Near where the headwaters of Lake Hampton — about four miles to the west — flow into the property, nesting bald eagles share the area with box turtles, cranes, wood ducks and mountain lions (which were spotted as recently as two weeks ago, according nearby property owners).
Neighbors, understandably, are fiercely protective of this bucolic tract, which is northwest of the intersection of Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 21 near Hamptonville. That’s why they fear the inspiration behind an exploration of the site by a Tennessee company whose president has close ties to mining and fracking.
For at least six months, neighbors have watched as workers drilled hundreds of feet into the earth in a search for ...
Well, they still don’t know what.
“It’s the secrecy that’s got everybody concerned,” said Henry Steelman, a Winston-Salem financial adviser who owns 35 acres adjoining the site.
The man behind the drilling, Jack Mitchell, president of a company called Synergy Materials, has not sought any permits for the work being done there.
Nor is he required to do so, so long as no more than an acre at the surface is disturbed, said Josh Kastrinsky, spokesman for the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
N.C. Policy Watch first reported on the drilling.
Steelman has become the point person for about 100 nearby property owners and residents who are concerned about the future of the site. He said two dozen or so of those neighbors “who really want to dig and find out what’s going on” have formed a core group to explore what such drilling could aim to discover.
Mitchell has told the neighbors only that he is “doing due diligence” on the property, which actually is a collection of several tracts – owned by former N.C. Rep. Wilma Sherrill and her husband, Jerry Sherrill – that have been cobbled together and marketed by Mossy Oak Properties, a company specializing in the sale of farms and other large pieces of land.
Wilma Sherrill, a Republican who served in the legislature from 1994 to 2006, and her husband could not be reached for comment.
Mitchell, in a phone interview with the Journal, declined to say why the drilling is happening or reveal potential uses for the site.
“That’s what due diligence is for,” he said.
When asked what attracted his interest in the land, he replied, “It was for sale.”
According to N.C. Policy Watch, which publishes online news and commentary from the North Carolina Justice Center, Mitchell previously was president of Wisconsin Proppants, a mining company that specialized in “frac sand” that is injected into rock formations along with water in what is known as hydraulic fracking.
Fracking is an often controversial method for extracting natural gas.
Using U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration data, N.C. Policy Watch reported that from 2016 to 2018, Mitchell’s company reported injuries at three to six times the national rate, and was cited 50 times for violations.
According to media reports, a malfunctioning pump at a Wisconsin Proppants frac mine in 2019 led to a spill of 400,000 gallons of sludge into waterways. Neighbors of the mine, who said the spill killed cattle, sued the company.
‘Why else?’
The combination of Mitchell’s background in mining and the depth of drilling at the Yadkin County site have left nearby residents fearful that he’s planning a mining operation there. Steelman said a state inspector, at the request of a neighbor of the property who runs a company specializing in drilling for wells, visited the site and discovered that the deepest bore holes reached depths nearing 500 feet.
“Why else would they need to drill that deep?” Steelman asked.
He and the neighbors fear that a mine would impact the area’s water table and threaten hundreds of nearby wells it supplies. They also worry about air quality, and potential noise from blasting and trucks entering and exiting.
When asked by the Journal, Mitchell repeatedly declined to say what the drilling was meant to find, or to reveal potential uses for the site.
“Yeah, I’m not going to answer the speculation,” he said. “You can ask me five different ways and I’m not going to answer it.”
Mitchell also pushed back on Steelman’s characterization of the site as a “pin cushion” during a recent Yadkin County Planning Board meeting. Holes have been bored in just three locations on the property, he insisted.
“It’s silly,” he said. “But I know there’s been a lot of speculation about that property, especially with the governor’s success bringing industry to the state. But until I’ve done my due diligence, it’s all speculation (about the possible uses of the site), and I’m just not going to add to that.”
‘Like striking gold’
Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials celebrated the announcement this month that Toyota plans to build and operate a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro. North Carolina is a major source of lithium, which is used in EV batteries.
Steelman said lithium mining is among the possible uses for the site that most concern neighbors.
The Carolina Tin Spodumene Belt, which stretches from Gaffney, S.C., to an area just south of Hickory, provided most of the western world’s lithium from the 1950s to the 1980s. It has become a mining target again as the demand surges for the lithium ion batteries that power electric vehicles.
But what if lithium deposits extend beyond the established area? Steelman asked.
“If they find lithium in a new area, it would be like striking gold,” he said. “It would be another gold rush.”
Kastrinsky, of the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, said research of the area that includes the Yadkin County site shows it is made up largely of granite.
When asked about drilling, “the Division can’t speculate on what might be found,” he replied in an email.
Neighbors also said they’re concerned that the site is immediately north of West Yadkin Elementary School.
So is Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin.
“As superintendent, I worry about the potential impact on air and water quality and what that would mean for the students and employees at the school,” Martin said in an email to the Journal. “The potential for increased traffic is also concerning.”
Mitchell told the Journal that a he expects to have completed the promised due diligence on the property in about six weeks.
“The analysis is going to be based on the highest and best use of the property,” he said. “When that is determined, I want to be fully transparent and meet with the neighbors, just like I told them I would.”
He added that whatever is ultimately planned for the site, it will require a rezoning – a process that includes community meetings to explain the vision for the property and gather feedback.
That’s not enough for neighbors, who view Mitchell’s stance as an act of deception that will earn him only distrust.
“The unknown is the biggest fear factor for everybody,” Steelman explained. “That’s why we’re going to keep trying to figure out how to be on offense rather than defense.”
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
