'Never underestimate a virus' top lesson learned by Wake Forest Baptist respiratory therapist

Khaled Makhlouf, a respiratory therapist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, is not shy about sharing his first impressions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Looking back, at first it was scary and I was afraid,” Makhlouf said. “The biggest lesson learned — never underestimate a virus.
“Then, as time went on, and because we always had appropriate personal protective equipment, I felt more comfortable. I felt safer.
“Now, caring for a patient with COVID-19 is like caring for any other patient, but we’re still careful,” Makhlouf said.
That includes applying treatment lessons over time.
“At first, when we learned about COVID-19, the plan was if a patient needed more than six liters of oxygen, then we would intubate immediately — don’t waste time,” he said.
“Now, intubation is not the first option. Instead, we are using high-flow devices to deliver oxygen and keeping patients off the ventilator — teaching them to self-prone and deep breathe.
“They are doing much better. Fewer patients are dying today than they were last year. It’s a good thing.”
Makhlouf said he believes that public health mask mandates will stick around for the near future even as more adults are getting vaccinated.
“Once the virus gets to near zero cases and people get the vaccinations, I’m hoping the masks will go away,” Makhlouf said.
“But maybe mask-wearing should be mandated for the flu season moving forward. There were fewer cases of the flu this past year, and it’s likely because we are wearing masks.”
Although Makhlouf said that he felt respiratory therapists have the respect of their Wake Forest Baptist medical peers, it’s not the same everywhere.
“At some other hospitals around the country, all respiratory therapists don’t have the same privileges; you sort of have to fend for yourself,” Makhlouf said.
“It’s not all apples to apples — the flu and COVID, or hospital-to-hospital. Our department did an excellent job.”
Pulmonary physicians “ask me for my thoughts on the plan of care, and listen and consider what I have to say.
“It feels good to be valued. That’s important when it comes to taking care of patients you know. It’s the little things.”
336-727-7376, @rcraverWSJ