'Never underestimate a virus' top lesson learned by Wake Forest Baptist respiratory therapist

Khaled Makhlouf, a respiratory therapist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, is not shy about sharing his first impressions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking back, at first it was scary and I was afraid,” Makhlouf said. “The biggest lesson learned — never underestimate a virus.

“Then, as time went on, and because we always had appropriate personal protective equipment, I felt more comfortable. I felt safer.

“Now, caring for a patient with COVID-19 is like caring for any other patient, but we’re still careful,” Makhlouf said.

That includes applying treatment lessons over time.

“At first, when we learned about COVID-19, the plan was if a patient needed more than six liters of oxygen, then we would intubate immediately — don’t waste time,” he said.

“Now, intubation is not the first option. Instead, we are using high-flow devices to deliver oxygen and keeping patients off the ventilator — teaching them to self-prone and deep breathe.

“They are doing much better. Fewer patients are dying today than they were last year. It’s a good thing.”