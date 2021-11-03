New apartment complex OK'd for former Brown Elementary School site in Winston-Salem

With a green light from the Winston-Salem City Council, the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem is poised to embark on the first phase of a dramatic transformation coming to sections of East Winston and North East Winston.
By unanimous vote on Monday, the council approved a site plan amendment for the 4.5-acre site of the former Brown Elementary School in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue, which will become the location of 12 new apartment buildings containing 81 units of mixed-income housing.
That’s the tip end of a larger HAWS development that will see the eventual demolition of 244 outdated low-income housing units in Cleveland Avenue Homes, followed by the construction of new mixed income housing there as well.
Cleveland Avenue Homes is located west of Cleveland Avenue and north of 14th Street, stretching as far north as 17th Street and New Hope Lane.
Housing mix
When all’s said and done, the neighborhood will have 199 units of low-income housing, 85 units of subsidized workforce housing, and 122 units of market-rate apartments, all mixed together in the modern concept of not isolating lower-income housing from housing for those in other income brackets.
Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of HAWS, said he hopes to have all the financing lined up for the first phase on Highland Avenue by February of 2022, with groundbreaking in late spring or early summer of 2022.
“We are going to have vertical construction in 2022 from a grant awarded in 2020, and that is really good,” Cheshire said. At the same time, he said, COVID-19 and other economic impacts are creating “so many unknowns.”
“We are trying to get this off the ground in an environment that no one thought we would be dealing with, with unbelievable price increases for lumber and other materials,” he said. COVID-19 restrictions also make it harder to interact with the Cleveland Avenue Homes residents as freely as Cheshire would like.
The new construction will be preceded by the demolition of what’s left of Brown Elementary School. Built starting in 1919, the school educated generations of people in eastern Winston-Salem until it was closed in 1984. It continued with other uses, including a daycare center, until it was abandoned for good.
A fire in 2016 destroyed part of the school, but some buildings remain, covered with graffiti and in deteriorating condition.
When HAWS acquired the property in 2014, plans were laid to put apartments with housing for senior citizens on the site.
Plans changed after HAWS won the $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant in 2020. The grant is fueling the transformation that will take place on the Brown site and the Cleveland Avenue Homes property to the north.
Using low-income housing tax credits from the North Carolina Finance Agency, $126 million in new development is expected over five phases of work stretching forward over six years.
Relocation plans
A key part of the plan is the ability to relocate some Cleveland Avenue Homes residents into the new housing on the Brown School site, so that they don’t have to move multiple times.
Even so, some 35 apartments in Cleveland Avenue Homes will have to be vacated before the first phase of the new housing on the Brown site is finished, Cheshire said, because of the timetable for beginning the demolition at Cleveland Avenue Homes.
Meanwhile, HAWS held community meetings with residents in the neighborhood around the old school so that the change in plans could be explained.
One woman, who asked that her name not be used, said she was among residents who were in opposition when she found out that senior housing was no longer planned for the site.
“I went to the meetings and got first-hand information about the guidelines they will follow, and if they keep to that I think it will be fine,” the woman said. “It will bring the neighborhood up.”
The Choice Neighborhoods plan is to not only bring good-quality housing to the neighborhood, but to improve people’s lives in areas ranging from employment and income to health and children’s education.
The spending is also meant to be a catalyst for private investment. For instance, Cheshire is aware of desires for better grocery shopping opportunities, even though the plan won’t directly build a grocery store.
“What we are looking to do is create an environment where a grocer can build in a market that neighborhood will support,” he said.
