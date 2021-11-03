New apartment complex OK'd for former Brown Elementary School site in Winston-Salem

Using low-income housing tax credits from the North Carolina Finance Agency, $126 million in new development is expected over five phases of work stretching forward over six years.

Relocation plans

A key part of the plan is the ability to relocate some Cleveland Avenue Homes residents into the new housing on the Brown School site, so that they don’t have to move multiple times.

Even so, some 35 apartments in Cleveland Avenue Homes will have to be vacated before the first phase of the new housing on the Brown site is finished, Cheshire said, because of the timetable for beginning the demolition at Cleveland Avenue Homes.

Meanwhile, HAWS held community meetings with residents in the neighborhood around the old school so that the change in plans could be explained.

One woman, who asked that her name not be used, said she was among residents who were in opposition when she found out that senior housing was no longer planned for the site.

“I went to the meetings and got first-hand information about the guidelines they will follow, and if they keep to that I think it will be fine,” the woman said. “It will bring the neighborhood up.”