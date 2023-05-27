Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DANVILLE, Va. — The excitement over opening day at the Caesars Virginia casino — a temporary location some call “the Tent” — has subsided in the days since the doors were thrown open earlier this month.

But only just.

An opening day line May 15 stretched way down the block as patrons queued up eager for their chance to feed one arm bandits, drop a few bucks on red (or black) at the roulette wheel or play some blackjack.

Ten days in, on an unseasonably cool weekday morning heading into the long weekend, a few hundred cars filled parking lots ringing Caesar’s.

Which is exactly what the Virginia Legislature had in mind when lawmakers approved in 2020 local casino-gaming referendums in five cities.

Proponents touted hundreds of new jobs and millions in tax and tourism revenue — the usual suspects — in selling the opportunity. An eye-popping $650 investment in Danville alone pitched by Caesars Entertainment for a 90,000-square foot casino, hotel and entertainment complex sealed the deal.

None of which would be possible without recreational gamblers — many of them North Carolina residents — willing to drive to a casino that operates around the clock.

“We’re learning as we go,” said Chris Albrecht, Caesars Virginia senior vice president and general manager. “We figured on a couple thousand guests a day after the opening. Once they’re scanned in, we don’t really track (where they’re from). Look at the license plates. They’re coming from all over.”

Eyeball test

An informal eyeball test Thursday morning showed nearly as many North Carolina tags as those from Virginia.

Plate holders, installed by dealerships as rolling advertising, indicated that many had come from the Triad and Raleigh-Durham.

Lexus of Lexington, Modern Chevrolet, Flow Motors, Volvo Cars of Cary, it didn’t take a Census enumerator to figure out that once again, Virginia has figured a way to fill state and local coffers with North Carolina dollars spent on so-called vice.

It happened with Prohibition and continued through state-run lottery games. It’s going on now with casino gaming in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth and it’ll likely happen again when (or if) marijuana dispensaries open across the Commonwealth.

In 1909, a full 10 years before the 18th Amendment outlawed alcohol in the United States, North Carolina got a head start on temperance by banning booze. Virginia didn’t, which meant that thirsty North Carolinians spent more than $388.5 million in today’s dollars in Virginia each of those 10 years.

The state-run lottery came next.

While Tarheel legislators dithered for years about implementing such games here, Virginia sold more than $1 billion in tickets annually. Each of the top 10 retail outlets was on the state line. “We always estimated that 10 percent of the sales came from North Carolina,” John Hagerty, a spokesman for the Virginia lottery, said in 2006.

And while progress toward legal sales of recreational marijuana, which was approved in 2020 in Virginia, has been ground to a halt, estimates that the state will reap some $300 million annually in tax revenue alone still apply.

Though backers downplay the fact that all four cities that approved casinos are within minutes of the border, none will turn noses up at North Carolina visitors.

“The locations were chosen based upon status as being economically distressed,” Albrecht said.

The Virginia Legislature in 2020 voted to allow five “economically distressed” cities to hold local up or down votes on specific proposals for casinos.

Ken Larking, the city manager of Danville, said that demographics were the largest concern in choosing which cities would be eligible for local referendums — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond.

“Northern Virginia doesn’t have the same issues as (the cities selected),” he said. “They have economic challenges but not like here.”

Sensing opportunity, voters in Danville approved overwhelming the casino question voting 69-31 percent in favor of Caesar Virginia’s proposal. Only Richmond voted it down.

“We’re just hopeful that visitors who come for the casino, wherever they’re from, will see more of what Danville has to offer,” Larking said.

Businesses in Danville are very aware of where their customers live and know that the nearest casinos are more than four hours’ drive away in Baltimore and Cherokee, N.C.

“We have steadily been selling out or close to it for almost three months now,” Madison Eades, the hotel’s general manager of The Bee hotel, told the Danville Register & Bee newspaper. “Now we are seeing out-of-towners visiting to go to the casino and we expect that to continue.”

All of that comes through a $650-million capital investment to build the Caesars Virginia resort.

Looking ahead

A development agreement between Danville and Caesars Entertainment, signed two months before the 2020 vote, spelled out what the residents could expect if they approved.

The list includes a resort casino including a 300-room hotel, a 35,000 square-foot conference center and a 2,500 seat concert hall; 1,300 full-time employees with a $15 per hour minimum wage; at least 900 construction jobs; and a $15 million payment to the city within 30 days of the referendum.

Beyond that, the city of Danville would collect a minimum of $22 million in state-collected gaming revenue and annual supplemental payments worth up to $16 million based on the casino’s net gaming revenue and sales, occupancy and property tax.

That’s quite a bump in a city of 42,000 with a $114.7 million operating budget.

“We expect to do a decent amount of (hospitality) business,” said Albrecht. “But gaming is our main business.”

Physical signs of things to come have been present for some time.

Caesar’s Virginia built a temporary casino under what amounts to an enormous tent in a matter of months. It includes more than 700 slot machines, 25 “live” tables — roulette, blackjack and poker, eight sports betting kiosks and 28 electronic games.

“It moved quickly,” Albrecht said.

At mid-morning Thursday, several hundred cars had piled into parking lots around the tent as heavy equipment and construction crews raced to finish the permanent buildings.

Though supporters say location wasn’t a deciding factor in choosing cities, it certainly didn’t hurt.

“Demographics was the reason,” Larking said. “But it does make sense to put them on the border.”

The abundance of North Carolina tags in Caesars Virginia proves that location matters.

Virginians about to enjoy new roads, schools and burgeoning bank accounts will have North Carolina residents to thank for a lot of it.

PHOTOS: Caesar's Casino in Danville, Va.