New COVID-19 case count climbs by 50% in Forsyth. County reports 1 additional death.

New COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 50% last week in Forsyth County, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth reported 353 new cases April 17-23, as well as one additional COVID-19 related death.

The new case count was 233 the week before.

In all, Forsyth has reported 92,930 cases and 794 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been two COVID-related deaths reported for Forsyth so far in April.

Statewide, 9,426 new cases were reported, compared with 7,587 the week before.

The new case count over the past week ranged from 383 reported April 17 to 1,454 reported April 18. The overall case count is at 2.66 million.

Since the previous DHHS update, there were an additional 42 COVID-related deaths reported statewide, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,405.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant making up 87.8% of North Carolina cases April 3-16.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread. The same is true in every other county in North Carolina.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina dropped to 254, down from 277 the previous week.

Overall hospitalizations statewide averaged 356 last week, up from 351 the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 66 COVID-19 patients, up from 61 in the previous week.

New measuring sticks

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina's health secretary, said in March that the state would begin placing more importance on measures including wastewater surveillance. Officials also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

“COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms,” DHHS said in announcing the shift.

DHHS’ latest weekly COVID-19 update reported 11.3 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That's up from 5.1 million for the week that ended April 16.

“You can watch the sewage numbers in a particular community to determine whether your COVID (spread) is going up or down,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said April 21.

“It also tends to show up earlier than with the absolute case numbers and hospitalizations, which tend to lag behind two to three weeks.”

Ohl said it’s become clear that there are at least two subvariants mutating from BA.2 that could eventually affect the Triad.

However, Ohl said that because there hasn’t been an immediate surge with BA.2, he doubts that the community spread will be anything close to the spread seen with the delta or omicron variants.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks remained at seven, according to the DHHS update Tuesday.

There were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by five to 179, and infected residents decreased, going from 66 to 62.

Clusters of more than 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 58 staff members and 27 residents infected.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 62 staff and eight residents infected.

* Salemtowne, with 34 staff infected.

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, with 16 residents and eight staff infected. At least one resident's death is associated with the latest cluster.

* Homestead Hills, with 14 staff and 10 residents infected. At least one resident's death is associated with the latest cluster.

DHHS has declared outbreaks over at Old Vineyard Youth Services.

