New COVID-19 case count drops below 1,000 in Forsyth; county has additional related death

Forsyth County reported an additional COVID-19 related death, while the weekly case count dropped below 1,000 for the first time in five weeks, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 862 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 20 was 899, down from a revised 1,099 the previous week.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 16.9%, or 152, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the statewide pandemic state of emergency to expire Aug. 15 after 29 months, citing changes in the state’s emergency management requested by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services “to ensure flexibility that is currently made possible by the governor’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.”

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

In April, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 109,314 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Forsyth remains listed in the high category for community levels of COVID-19 for a seventh consecutive week, with two of the three key weekly metrics being slightly elevated, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C., Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained in the high level category.

Alamance, Ashe and Wilkes counties remained at medium, while Watauga was lowered from medium to low.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by two to 19 in the latest state update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by seven to 278, while infected residents dropped by 15 to 310.

In the latest report, DHHS listed Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center as having a COVID-19 related resident death.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 64 staff and 60 residents (both unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 87 staff (down one) and 22 residents (up three).

Creekside Manor of Forsyth, with 34 residents (up two) and nine staff (up three).

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, with 33 residents (up two) and eight staff (unchanged).

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 30 residents (unchanged) and 10 staff (up one).

The Oaks, with 19 residents and eight staff (both unchanged).

Salemtowne, with 14 residents (up five) and 11 staff (up two).

The Atrium/The Respite Center, with 19 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

Trinity Glen, newly listed with 15 staff and three residents..

Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 12 residents and five staff (both unchanged).

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 43 residents and 19 staff (both unchanged).

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 35 inmates and three staff — both unchanged and tied for the third largest jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

DHHS removed from the dashboard: Accordius Health of Clemmons with eight staff and three residents, including one COVID-19 related resident death; and Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with five staff.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 21,567, down 19.6% from a revised 26,840. It is the fourth consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 3,453, or 16%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is just under 3.1 million.

There were 83 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 25,843.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,259, down 58 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,283 last week, down nine from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 279 COVID-19 patients, up 11 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up 73.3% of new cases from the period of July 31 to Aug. 13,

Two new subvariants surfaced during the two-week period, with B.1.1.529 representing 9.1% of new cases and BA.2.12.1 being 2.3%.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted.

However, he cautioned that “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 20.4 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 28.2 million and 26.1 million the previous two weeks. The 20.4 million is the lowest level since 16.5 million for the week that ended July 6.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.