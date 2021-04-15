New COVID-19 case trends could foreshadow a mini-surge in Forsyth, N.C.

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and statewide have increased enough in recent weeks — particularly among young adults and youths — that local infectious disease experts are cautioning about a mini-surge.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that there were 95 new cases in Forsyth and 2,434 statewide.
That's up from 76 and 2,359 in Wednesday's DHHS report.
The increase in daily case counts comes as North Carolina is about six weeks into the latest reopening phase of the North Carolina economy from the pandemic that also allowed for more indoor seating capacity at bars and restaurants, and higher gathering limits in public settings.
There have been 576 new cases in Forsyth over the past seven days for a daily average of 82. That’s up from a range in the mid-50s in late March and early April.
The total Forsyth case count is at 34,296.
DHHS did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths for Forsyth. The county has had 367 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic, including six this month.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
"As you might expect, if you have a slow rollout of vaccination and low uptake, and everyone tosses their mask and distancing, we'll have a peak that's about what it was in January," said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The daily high for COVID-19 cases was 430 in Forsyth reported Jan. 8, as well as 11,581 statewide reported Jan. 8.
"That's something we would like to avoid," Ohl said. "That was a very bad time.
"If there is a high uptake in vaccination and everyone continues to do their mitigation measures, we'll get a slow bump in April and May.
"So, it'll be up to us to decide what will happen over the next three months," Ohl said.
More young people
Ohl said there's "clearly a shift with younger people getting it now, particularly in the 18- to 30-year-old group," as the weather warms up in April and May.
"There's that sense of immortality that people (that age) have. There's apathy ... anxiety relates to vaccine hesitancy.
"This is the group we're really going to have to reach out to," Ohl said.
With 16- and 17-year-olds already eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, Ohl said he is optimistic that those ages 12 to 17 will have the ability to get vaccinated by early June.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health, said Wednesday that statewide "the trend has continued with lower positivity rates for those ages 65 and older, and higher for those ages 25 to 44."
“Our data mirrors that with an increase in our inpatient census over the last two weeks and patients skewing younger."
“We’re also seeing more contagious variants in the U.S. that may be contributing to more community spread here in North Carolina.”
Statewide
The 2,432 statewide case reported Thursday follow on 2,359 reported Wednesday, 1,334 on Tuesday and 1,469 on Monday.
There was a six-week high of 2,509 cases reported Aug. 9.
By comparison, the case count was 870 on April 6.
Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 940,829 cases.
There were 34 additional deaths reported statewide Thursday for a total of 12,359.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations jumped statewide from 904 in Monday’s report to 1,045 in Wednesday’s report and 1,020 in Thursday's report.
Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 222 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down one from Wednesday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.1% based on 26,619 tests performed Tuesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on Sunday.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4.5% of 1,250 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccination totals
Forsyth vaccine providers — the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant — have given 118,657 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Wednesday.
DHHS reports that 31% of Forsyth residents, or 120,420 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose.
DHHS reported that 90,566, or 23.7%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Statewide, 6.16 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 5.1 million by medical providers and 1.06 million through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at just under 3.49 million and 2.42 million, respectively, as of Thursday. There have been 251,393 J&J vaccine provided.
About 45.3% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 32.5% both doses.
