New COVID-19 case trends could foreshadow a mini-surge in Forsyth, N.C.

"As you might expect, if you have a slow rollout of vaccination and low uptake, and everyone tosses their mask and distancing, we'll have a peak that's about what it was in January," said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The daily high for COVID-19 cases was 430 in Forsyth reported Jan. 8, as well as 11,581 statewide reported Jan. 8.

"That's something we would like to avoid," Ohl said. "That was a very bad time.

"If there is a high uptake in vaccination and everyone continues to do their mitigation measures, we'll get a slow bump in April and May.

"So, it'll be up to us to decide what will happen over the next three months," Ohl said.

More young people

Ohl said there's "clearly a shift with younger people getting it now, particularly in the 18- to 30-year-old group," as the weather warms up in April and May.

"There's that sense of immortality that people (that age) have. There's apathy ... anxiety relates to vaccine hesitancy.

"This is the group we're really going to have to reach out to," Ohl said.