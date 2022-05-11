New COVID-19 cases climb by 38% in Forsyth; no new deaths reported

New COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in Forsyth County with a 37.6% jump, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard update on Wednesday.

The weekly case count was 717 for the week that ended May 7, compared with 521 and 372 for the previous two reports.

In all, Forsyth has been reported with 94,312 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

There were no additional deaths listed for Forsyth, keeping the total at 824.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined and when the death occurred.

DHHS announced May 4 that North Carolina’s COVID-19 death toll had increased by 1,146 — and Forsyth's by 30 — between Jan. 1 and March 31 as part of the introduction of a new electronic reporting system for death certificates.

Those additional individuals were determined to have died from COVID-19 because COVID-19 was noted as the cause on the death certificate and they had a positive COVID-19 test.

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and the Triad is worth monitoring, but not overreacting to, according to local infectious diseases experts.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the current “mini-wave” of the BA.2 omicron subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

Priest said he understands a level of nervousness about COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter that could coincide with the typical respiratory viruses’ seasonality.

“We know respiratory viruses increase as people change their habits and spend more time indoors,” Priest said.

“You throw in the idea of additional variants could be coming through at that point, BA.4 and BA.5 (both circulating now in South Africa) that could invade and evade the immunity we have gained that lead to increased hospitalizations and potentially deaths.

“That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen,” Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, stressed that daily and weekly DHHS case counts since the omicron surge began in mid-December don’t reflect home testing results. Those positive results are not required to be reported to county health departments.

“The actual numbers could be higher” than what DHHS is reporting, Ohl said. “But I still think we’re in a comfortable range.”

Statewide

There were 17,092 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending May 7, compared with 12,508 for the week ending April 30 and 9,798 for the week before.

The new case count over the past week ranged from 1,150 reported May 1 to 3,118 reported May 2.

The total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.69 million.

There were 11 more deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 24,588.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up nearly 99% of North Carolina cases for April 17-30.

Priest said there has been an increase in people having COVID-19 symptoms and choosing not to take an at-home test or go to a health provider.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread. The same is true in all of North Carolina’s counties.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 431, compared with 373 and 256 the previous two reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 437 last week, up from 409 the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 87 COVID-19 patients, up from 79 in the previous week.

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina’s health secretary, said in March that the state would begin placing more emphasis on measures including wastewater surveillance. Officials also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

“COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms,” DHHS said in announcing the shift.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 14.4 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week.

That’s up from 12.2 million for the week that ended April 30, 11.3 million for the week that ended April 23 and 5.1 million for the week that ended April 16.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.