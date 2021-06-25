New COVID-19 cases climb in Forsyth for second consecutive day

Forsyth County had another significant increase in new COVID-19 cases after a sharp two-week decline.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 54 new cases, on top of a four-week high of 72 reported Thursday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Before the jump in new cases the past two days, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period with just one reported Wednesday.

At least 94% of the 36,992 individuals who have had the virus in the county are considered fully recovered.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Forsyth. The county has had 420 related deaths, including 31 in June.

Infectious diseases experts Drs. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist and David Priest with Novant Health Inc. say they are concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.