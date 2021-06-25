New COVID-19 cases climb in Forsyth for second consecutive day

Forsyth County had another significant increase in new COVID-19 cases after a sharp two-week decline.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 54 new cases, on top of a four-week high of 72 reported Thursday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Before the jump in new cases the past two days, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period with just one reported Wednesday.
At least 94% of the 36,992 individuals who have had the virus in the county are considered fully recovered.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Forsyth. The county has had 420 related deaths, including 31 in June.
Infectious diseases experts Drs. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist and David Priest with Novant Health Inc. say they are concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
“A sudden increase in daily cases is more likely due to a specific cluster among individuals who have close contact with each other,” Ohl said Thursday.
Both experts also have cautioned that the COVID-19 delta variant, which is considered more contagious and a higher public health risk, is likely to spread locally, particularly among unvaccinated individuals and potentially in K-12 schools this fall.
“We do not test every COVID-19 case to determine its genetic sequence or variant lineage,” Ohl said. “Based on regional surveillance data from the CDC, currently 6%-10% of COVID-19 cases would be expected to be a delta variant.”
Priest has said the percentage of delta variant cases locally could double as soon as the end of the month.
“The more people who get vaccinated in a community, the less likely you will see as many cases when the new variants arrive,” Priest said.
Statewide
The state reported 388 new cases and four additional COVID-19 related deaths.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,412 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 1.9% positive test rate based on 19,260 tests conducted Wednesday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.9% of about 525 tests performed Wednesday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 427 in Friday’s report, down two from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 93 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down 10 from Thursday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 4.42 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 4.09 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 329,965 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 170,232 Forsyth County residents are fully vaccinated, about 45% of the county population, while 181,210 have had at least one dose, or 47%.
