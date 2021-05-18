New COVID-19 cases continue to fall across NC

For the second day in a row, North Carolina has seen its number of new COVID-19 cases drop nearly to lows not seen in a year.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday reported 622 new cases statewide on Monday, down from 688 on Sunday, 864 on Saturday and 1,066 on Friday.
Monday’s daily case count is the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.
With an overall count of 992,578, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.
Meanwhile, there were 22 new cases reported in Forsyth, raising the overall total to 36,003 cases since the pandemic began.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 963,539 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 97.1% of the 991,956 cases at the time.
Tuesday, DHHS reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,911.
The state also revised the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents, lowering it by one. Three deaths have been reported in May and 377 overall.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
The decreasing number of new cases comes as Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoor and outdoor social distancing and mask restrictions, effective Friday.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it will take two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result.
Test rates, hospitalizations
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 5% based on 18,328 tests performed Sunday. The state hit a recent low of 3.5% on May 12.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.9% of about 400 tests performed Sunday. By contrast, there were 1,400 tests performed daily as recently as April 28.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 820 in Tuesday’s report, down 84 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 184 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 29 from Monday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
The vaccination count was 135,689 for the week that began May 10.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Tuesday, 51.5% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.6% are considered fully vaccinated.
About 75.7% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 131,322 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.4%, while 119,292 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.2%.
