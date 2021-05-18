 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall across NC
0 comments
top story

New COVID-19 cases continue to fall across NC

{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, the CDC announced that schools in the United States should continue enforcing COVID-19 safety measures through the end of the 2020-2021 school year

For the second day in a row, North Carolina has seen its number of new COVID-19 cases drop nearly to lows not seen in a year.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday reported 622 new cases statewide on Monday, down from 688 on Sunday, 864 on Saturday and 1,066 on Friday.

Monday’s daily case count is the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.

With an overall count of 992,578, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.

Meanwhile, there were 22 new cases reported in Forsyth, raising the overall total to 36,003 cases since the pandemic began.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 963,539 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 97.1% of the 991,956 cases at the time.

Tuesday, DHHS reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,911.

The state also revised the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents, lowering it by one. Three deaths have been reported in May and 377 overall.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

The decreasing number of new cases comes as Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoor and outdoor social distancing and mask restrictions, effective Friday.

Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it will take two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Test rates, hospitalizations

DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 5% based on 18,328 tests performed Sunday. The state hit a recent low of 3.5% on May 12.

In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.9% of about 400 tests performed Sunday. By contrast, there were 1,400 tests performed daily as recently as April 28.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 820 in Tuesday’s report, down 84 from Monday.

The 17-county Triad region reported 184 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 29 from Monday.

Vaccinations

The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.

The vaccination count was 135,689 for the week that began May 10.

The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.

DHHS said that, as of noon Tuesday, 51.5% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.6% are considered fully vaccinated.

 About 75.7% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 131,322 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.4%, while 119,292 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.2%.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination events

Novant Health Inc. is planning to reduce the afternoon vaccination hours at its Hanes Mall mass-vaccination site for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as demand decreases.

The current hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with walk-in and appointment vaccination slots available.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering two “outside the box” community vaccination events in addition to the regularly scheduled vaccinations available 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 799 N. Highland Ave.

The department’s event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Backyard Axe Throwing League, 109 W. 9th St. in Winston Salem, offers 10 free throws for getting vaccination. Registration is available at bit.ly/getvaxthrowaxe and by calling 336-283-9111.

A walk-up vaccination event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the basketball courts at Piedmont Circle, 1130 29th St.

Vaccination clinics also are open to the public this week at these schools:

* Thursday at Mineral Springs and Northwest middle schools: 1 to 2 p.m. for students; and 2:30 to 4 p.m. for the general public.

* Friday at Carver and Parkland high schools: 2:50 to 3:40 p.m. for students; and 4 to 6 p.m. for the general public.

Appointments for school clinics can be made at wsfcs.k12.nc.us/vaccineclinics. Walk-ups will be accepted. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will require parental consent for student vaccinations on school campuses.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor says deputies justified in NC shooting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News