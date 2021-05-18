New COVID-19 cases continue to fall across NC

For the second day in a row, North Carolina has seen its number of new COVID-19 cases drop nearly to lows not seen in a year.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday reported 622 new cases statewide on Monday, down from 688 on Sunday, 864 on Saturday and 1,066 on Friday.

Monday’s daily case count is the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.

With an overall count of 992,578, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.

Meanwhile, there were 22 new cases reported in Forsyth, raising the overall total to 36,003 cases since the pandemic began.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 963,539 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 97.1% of the 991,956 cases at the time.

Tuesday, DHHS reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,911.

The state also revised the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents, lowering it by one. Three deaths have been reported in May and 377 overall.