New COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize in Forsyth, N.C.. Positive test rate is the lowest since May

The key COVID-19 metrics for Forsyth County and statewide continue to stabilize at lower levels, while the county has not had a coronavirus-related deaths for nine consecutive days.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there were 70 new COVID-19 cases.

It is the fourth consecutive report with the new case total below 100, and for 12 of the last 15 days. The total case count for the pandemic is 32,132.

After February was the deadliest month for the pandemic in Forsyth at 67, there has not been a reported COVID-19 related death so far in March.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has dropped to a nearly four-month low for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1,226. It is the lowest total since 1,169 on Nov. 9.

The 17-county Triad region reported 279 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged from Thursday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.