New COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize in Forsyth, N.C.; positive test rate lowest since May

The key COVID-19 metrics for Forsyth County and statewide continue to stabilize at lower levels, while the county has not had a coronavirus-related deaths for nine consecutive days.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday there were 70 new COVID-19 cases.
It is the fourth consecutive report with the new case total below 100, and for 12 of the last 15 days. The total case count for the pandemic is 32,132.
After February was the deadliest month for the pandemic in Forsyth at 67, there has not been a reported COVID-19 related death so far in March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, North Carolina has dropped to a nearly four-month low for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1,226. It is the lowest total since 1,169 on Nov. 9.
The 17-county Triad region reported 279 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged from Thursday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
Another piece of good pandemic news: the statewide positive test rate is 4.3% based on 52,121 tests conducted Wednesday. The 4.2% positive rate on Tuesday was the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.4% out of about 1,800 tests conducted Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
The statewide daily case count reported for Friday was 2,093, following 2,502 on Thursday, 2,145 on Wednesday and 1,239 on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 870,149.
There were 47 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday for an overall total of 11,446.
Vaccinations
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said the Department of Public Health received an additional 2,500 doses this week from a county "that couldn't use them" in a timely fashion. That was on top of the weekly baseline 1,500 allocation from DHHS.
As of Friday, more than 3.23 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.15 million by medical providers and 213,039 in long-term care centers.
DHHS began separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.92 million and 1.23 million, respectively. There's also been 357 J&J doses provided so far.
There have been 93,176 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 55,966 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14.6% of county residents, and 37,210 receiving both doses, or 9.7% of the county’s population.
Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.
He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. Swift said there are plans to vaccinate about 1,000 WS/FCS teachers this week.
The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on how much vaccine the state makes available.
No 'twindemic'?
Fears of a "twindemic" involving COVID-19 and the seasonal flu have not materalized.
DHHS reported Thursday there have been six flu-related deaths for the 2020-21 flu season.
The season officially runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, though the flu has been known to linger into May at times.
State and local health officials say the low flu-related death count it is a byproduct of the wearing of face masks related to the pandemic.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.
